Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nickel Industries Limited (NICMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 1:23 AM ETNickel Industries Limited (NICMF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.29K Followers

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCPK:NICMF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Justin Werner - Managing Director

Chris Shepherd - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cameron Taylor - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Adam Baker - Macquarie Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nickel Industries Limited 2023 Half Year Results. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Justin Werner, Managing Director. Mr. Werner, the floor is yours sir.

Justin Werner

Thank you, and thank you, everyone for your attendance this morning at the Nickel Industries’ half-yearly results call. It's really been a half of two quarters. The first March quarter of this year was a record quarter for us, and we achieved for the first time RKEF EBITDA in excess of US$100 million, and remembering that that didn't really have any contribution or very little contribution from our Oracle Nickel operations, which are now fully wrapped up.

The June quarter was certainly a different quarter. It was a bit softer, still managed to deliver US$43.9 million in EBITDA. Happy to report that we are seeing some green shoots certainly strengthening NPI pricing and further reductions in our RKEF OpEx cost base, which I'll touch on a little bit later on.

To move into the numbers for first half of 2023, sales of US$932 million, so almost a US$1 billion in sales. Gross profit US$126 million, down to profit after tax of US$49.1 million and quite strong EBITDA of US$141.8 million. We also declared an interim dividend of A$0.02 per share.

Production-wise, a record 59,957 tons of nickel production. So easily placing us well above 100,000 tons of nickel

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.