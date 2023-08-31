Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Food Inflation Finally Cools In Europe After A Long Hot Summer

Aug. 31, 2023 2:30 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Food price rises are finally subsiding in Europe. We saw the first Month-on-Month decline in almost two years in July.
  • Many branded food manufacturers, however, are reporting lower sales as shoppers turn to more affordable goods.
  • Combination of high food prices and sluggish growth means those volumes won't be returning anytime soon.

nflation, growth of food sales or growth of market basket or consumer price index concept. Shopping basket with foods and coin stacks.

Bet_Noire

By Thijs Geijer, Senior Sector Economist

Extraordinary rally in consumer food prices comes to an end

Food inflation rates have been cooling for the past couple of months, and July’s inflation figures even showed a small Month-on-Month decrease in

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.17K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.