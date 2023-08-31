Utilities Look Ready To Light Up

pidjoe

By Ronald B. Silvestri

Shunned by tech-enamored investors this year, this relatively staid sector could be a safe haven in an overdue market correction.

Utilities stocks have had a challenging 2023 following solid outperformance last year. Through August 18, the sector posted a total return of -9% versus a surprising 15% rally in the S&P 500, led by several tech titans.1

Contrary to consensus, we think the market underappreciates the sector’s solid electrification and clean-energy growth fundamentals and long-term prospects.

The utilities sector includes suppliers of electricity, gas and water - companies that tend to outperform when investors run for safety. While that familiar story bore out in 2022, utilities fell out of favor as stunning advances in artificial intelligence (AI) sent investors piling into Big Tech, while some other sectors advanced as well.

Defensive sector rotations can happen just as fast: For example, when the tech sector suddenly shed 17% in the fourth quarter of 2018, utilities offered a safe haven by edging up about 1%.2 Timing these market transitions with precision can be challenging, but we think investors can take steps to get ahead of them.

Our case for utilities starts with a compelling relative valuation. Also, the year-to-date 2,400-basis-point disparity between utilities and the broader market has been surpassed only twice in the last 45 years - during the Three Mile Island crisis (1980) and the dot-com bubble (1999).3

And while the sector’s average 3.7% dividend yield trails the 4.2% offered by 10-year Treasuries, we think utilities have the potential to deliver attractive earnings-per-share and dividend growth in the 5 to 8% range.4

We also believe the sector’s circle of opportunity continues to widen with the broader societal shift toward electrification and clean energy.

For example, DTE Energy’s (DTE) CEO, Jerry Norcia, recently estimated that electric vehicle manufacturing facilities use roughly three times as much power as traditional auto manufacturing plants.5

The AI revolution will need more power, too: AI data centers are several times more energy-intensive in our view than traditional data centers.

Government support will also be important: Since the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act last August, the utility-scale clean power sector has announced $150 billion in funding, 46 new manufacturing facilities and nearly 20,000 new jobs, according to the American Clean Power Association.

We believe this combination of organic demand and supportive policy bodes well for the utilities sector, especially in a potential economic downturn. Patience may be required, but in the event the frothy stock market reverse course or cool off, we think utilities will be ready to light up.

Source: (1) FactSet; (2) FactSet; (3) Wolfe Research; (4) FactSet; (5) Wells Fargo

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.