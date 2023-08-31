Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assessing Bond Value In The New Era

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
547 Followers

Summary

  • Some idea of where equilibrium might be for interest rates is important to gauge both the stringency of monetary policy as well as the value opportunity for bonds.
  • For investors, bond yields tend to over- and under-shoot their equilibrium in harmony with the business cycle.
  • Without reliable quantitative benchmarks, the only basis we have for assessing where rates are relative to their equilibrium is judgment.

Bonds word in wooden blocks with coins stacked in increasing stacks

Andres Victorero

By Francis A. Scotland

The post-pandemic shift in funding conditions could be shaping up to be as significant as those that defined the post-Global Financial Crisis (GFC) environment.

  • Then – The GFC ushered in an era of

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
547 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.