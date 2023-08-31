The Coming Bear Market - And China

FangXiaNuo

We're pretty sure the next bear market won't result from a weak American economy. It will most likely come from global repercussions of a Chinese financial crisis. This makes things difficult. Unless investors are alerted, they will be looking for a U.S. train coming from the left, only to be broadsided by a Chinese train coming from the right.

The Sentiment King specializes in measuring investor sentiment. But sentiment indicators are useless when trying to find the start of a bear market caused by a financial crisis, any more than 9-11 or Pearl Harbor could have been predicted by metrics on consumer confidence.

Sentiment is based on what is known, or possible to know. A financial crisis is usually triggered by what is unknown or unknowable. Investor sentiment is very useful at finding the end of a crisis, but not its beginning.

However, we think we know how to keep on top of this possibility without having to follow all the changing, convoluted details of the Chinese economy. Following just two metrics - the value of the Chinese stock market and the value of the yuan - should keep us adequately informed and give us, hopefully, enough lead to protect ourselves. Let me explain.

How to Foresee a U.S Bear Market Caused By a Financial Crisis in China?

The Chinese stock market and the value of the yuan should tell us when a Chinese crisis has begun. The hope is they will give adequate forewarning of the start of another bear market. I've included a note in each chart below to explain the situation and what we're looking for.

The first chart is a sixteen year graph of the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

NAV of iShares MSCI China ETF (Sentiment King)

After a massive price decline of 62%, Chinese stock prices are consolidating in a trading range bound by the two, blue lines. We expected it to break down again sometime soon. If the price moves under the low of 35 made a year ago, that would be a sign to us that a major Chinese crisis has started.

The next chart plots the U.S dollar versus the yuan.

Dollar versus the yuan (Sentiment King)

It displays the history of how many yuan it takes to buy a US dollar. A strong yuan is downward, a weak yuan is upward.

It currently takes 7.28 yuan to buy a dollar and it's at its weakest valuation in 15 years. During a Chinese crisis there would be a flight to safety and the yuan would decline dramatically as shown by the red arrow. We think the yuan dropping to a new low of 7.5 would also probably signal the start of a crisis.

We'll be updating this situation and these charts every month, so please follow us.

China's Financial Problem

The problem in China is based 100% on inflated real estate. China is opposite America. In China, families and corporations put almost all their money in real estate, not stocks. They do it through trusts.

This one-sided investment focus created a price bubble in real estate, which they're trying to unwind. The continual draw-down in value will probably end in investor panic, which would trigger a financial crisis. The lack of transparency of the Chinese economic system is preventing close inspection of the situation and therefore Chinese investors aren't panicking, at least not yet. But rumor alone could easily trigger it.

A recent article in Barrons titled: How China's Debt Problem Could Trigger a Financial Crisis, written by Reshma Kapadia, addressed this. He wrote:

China's property developers are under duress again, re-igniting concerns about a debt crisis. China debt watcher Charlene Chu, senior analyst at Autonomous Research, worries the ingredients are there for a broader financial crisis for the first time.

He went on to interview Charlene Chu, who said this:

The real risk we face in the coming months is if the macroeconomic situation doesn't improve-and I don't think it will-then we are stuck with confidence problems. Does it at some point spread to the financial sector such that people say they would feel safer with their money in bank deposits, not at a trust company? The most pernicious form of a confidence issue spreading into the financial sector would be households and corporates not only deciding they would be more comfortable with their money in bank deposits but rather in deposits at state banks, which could trigger a migration of funding away from smaller banks akin to what we saw in the U.S. earlier this year. None of this is happening now, but the ingredients are there in a way they haven't been before.

Then he asked her if the Chinese government can stop a crisis:

They definitely have the scope to do it, with central government debt to GDP about 25% to 30%. But there's an unwillingness to do that. They want to keep the central government's balance sheet as pristine as possible. If they drew on the balance sheet to bail out developers and then the trust products, that scope [to help in the future] lessens. They have been adamant on this point for several years.

It's very similar to our own financial crisis in 2008, where our economy was fine but the financial markets built around our residential housing market got into trouble, froze up and required government intervention through TARP. The financial crisis then brought down our economy and unemployment rose.

The Chinese situation is very similar. So far there is no talk of a Chinese TARP or any direct government action to avert a systemic meltdown of their financial system like we experienced.

The Chinese Government Will Probably Act Too Late

In the financial world, there is the fast train wreck and the slow train wreck. The financial crisis in 2008 was a fast train wreck. Lehman went bankrupt on September 15th and the entire American banking system was insolvent just seven days later. That's the fast train wreck. This speed was due to the complete transparency of American markets and the strict accounting rule of pricing assets using "mark to market." China has neither of these, so this is going to be a slow train wreck, but a train wreck, nonetheless.

As Ms. Chu pointed out, the Chinese government is doing nothing at this time. While it took Bernanke and Secretary Paulson just one week to act during our crisis, when it comes time for the Chinese government to intervene, it will probably take months. Their culture is slow and thoughtful and against quick action. Every leader, top to bottom, will be frozen, trying to avoid responsibility and save face. Eventually necessity will force the situation.

Unfortunately, the Chinese have little experience with these things, so they're going to have to learn the lessons the hard way, just like we did. It was the four or five crisis in America over the last 100 years that resulted in all the regulations we now have designed to prevent bubbles. China has nothing in place.

What Should You Do?

If left undisturbed, our stock market should continue higher, or at the worse, move into a trading range. Investors should not sell this market or raise cash until there's concrete evidence that a Chinese crisis has started, or there is clear evidence of a U.S recession. While the American economy could enter into a recession without a Chinese crisis, we think the latter is the greater risk.

So, we plan on monitoring these two key indicators of the Chinese economy very closely to try to keep ahead of the situation. We plan to keep you informed of the situation on a monthly basis, or sooner if conditions suddenly change. So follow us.