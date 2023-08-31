Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Coming Bear Market - And China

Aug. 31, 2023 3:08 AM ETMCHI, QQQ, SPY5 Comments
Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • The next bear market is likely to be caused by a Chinese financial crisis, not problems with the American economy.
  • Sentiment indicators are not useful for predicting the start of a financial crisis but are very useful at identifying the end.
  • Monitoring both the Chinese stock market and the value of the yuan will provide warning signs of a Chinese financial crisis and the probable start of an American bear market.

Chinese Citizens Watching Stock Market, Beijing 2015

FangXiaNuo

We're pretty sure the next bear market won't result from a weak American economy. It will most likely come from global repercussions of a Chinese financial crisis. This makes things difficult. Unless investors are alerted, they will be looking for a U.S. train coming

Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

C
Chris Pp
Today, 3:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (223)
Thanks for a thought provoking article. Any thoughts on some recent actions (eg halving of stamp duty) to stimulate stock market?
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 3:20 AM
Premium
Comments (3.08K)
The market was supposed to fall because of interest rates, and then not, because of the inversion of the curve, and then not, because of liquidity, and then not, because of the debt ceiling, and then not, because of a recession or the recession of earnings, and then not...Because of China? And then not...
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 3:47 AM
Premium
Comments (2.26K)
@Samsara Growth I'm bored making money. It's gives us something to watch.
naples profile picture
naples
Today, 4:05 AM
Comments (1.86K)
@Samsara Growth there is a lag effect to interest rate hikes... look up definition of lag... then there is the fiscal stimulus still in place...

Wait for it... for the "this time is different" crowd... like back in 2000-2002... they said the same thing soft landing
naples profile picture
naples
Today, 4:05 AM
Comments (1.86K)
@Samsara Growth I remember 2000-2002 vividly... semi stocks kept saying the turn was 6 mos away every quarterly report
