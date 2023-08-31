PM Images

In H1 2023, Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund (MUTF:ATRFX) was able to provide its investors with total returns of +25.13% versus the S&P 500's +16.89%. You might think this is just another fund that does very well when the market is up, only to fail when the market nosedives.

Yet, ATRFX was able to provide positive total returns during the 2022 bear market. This unique and actively managed fund could very well be what retail investors need to access high-yield alternative investment strategies. With this in mind, I recommend a tactical allocation to ATRFX with a strong buy rating.

Thesis

I was flying from London to Cairo earlier this year when my flight flew through turbulence. As a seasoned flyer, I wasn't really all that worried, but it did get me thinking about market turbulence and investment strategies.

If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that anyone can be a "genius" in a bull market. Most investment strategies often end up falling flat in the face of market turbulence, however, leaving investors missing out on valuable opportunities to maximize their returns over time. So, why not lean into the turbulence and make the most of the incoming headwinds?

This might sound like I'm suggesting investors time the market or comb through their newsfeeds looking for the best undervalued stocks to buy.

What I'm actually suggesting is an all-season strategy that works when times are good and still manages to perform well when times are bad. You might be thinking this sounds too good to be true. However, while the S&P 500 lost 2.65% of its value between September and December 2022, the Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund weathered the storms, providing its investors with a handsome 6.19% total return over that same period.

Data By YCharts

ATRFX isn't just a fund that does well during market downturns, however.

ATRFX still managed to outperform the market when market conditions were brighter. In the first six months of 2023, ATRFX delivered total returns of +25.13% compared to the S&P 500's +16.89%.

Data By YCharts

ATRFX Won The Lipper Award Earlier This Year

The award was given for delivering the best absolute return performance for its class category over the past three and five years. According to Morningstar, ATRFX has consistently outperformed 99% of competing multi-strategy funds, placing it firmly in the top 1% of alternative mutual funds.

Alternative funds are funds that invest in non-traditional asset classes or employ non-traditional trading strategies. Generally speaking, these funds aim to produce positive returns that don't correlate to traditional investments or benchmarks, giving retail investors exposure to assets and investment strategies that would otherwise be inaccessible to them. ATRFX's investment objective is to provide its investors with long-term capital appreciation.

Investment Strategy

Since partnering with BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, in 2018 to create the BNP Paribas Catalyst Systematic Alpha Index (the BNP CASA Index II), ATRFX has aimed to beat its benchmark index by making use of the index's investment strategies in addition to maintaining a fixed-income portfolio.

The BNPP CASA Index II aims to profit from market volatility, momentum, and carry by dynamically allocating funds into six BNP Paribas Index Components, which are exposed to fixed-income securities, equities, currencies, and commodities in ten different regions or countries. By investing in a range of asset classes, investors benefit from diversification due to the low correlation that these asset classes have to one another and broader markets.

BNP Paribas

This strategy is essentially an embodiment of the Markowitz Portfolio Theory, established by 1990 Nobel Prize in Economics recipient Harry Markowitz.

The Markowitz Model aims to optimize an investment portfolio by maximizing returns, while also adjusting risks through diversification and, therefore, creating an efficient portfolio. ATRFX achieves this efficiency using the six BNP Paribas Index Components and employing daily rebalancing strategies - an approach that allows the fund to quickly adjust risks and returns to quickly respond to and profit from market conditions.

Scaling the BNPP CASA Index II back shows just how well and consistently the index has performed against the S&P 500 during market stress events, like the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the 2010-11 Sovereign Debt Crisis, and the Q1 2020 Global Coronavirus Crisis. The thesis is that lower negative returns during market downturns, paired with higher returns when the market is up, can allow investors to truly maximize returns over time.

BNP Paribas

David Miller, ATRFX's Portfolio Manager, calls this an "offense-defense" strategy that generates returns from the positive and negative momentum of stocks, bonds, currency, and commodities through the use of future contracts.

For example, the fund's fact sheet suggests that during rising growth, ATRFX may take a long "offensive" strategy on US, European, and Japanese equities. These positions are then paired with "defensive" short or long positions that are informed by the volatility, momentum, and carry of various asset classes.

Catalyst Funds

Limiting Losses, While Cutting On Costs

Miller says that this strategy is superior to buying puts or selling calls, as options trading costs money and reduces overall total returns. Instead, ATRFX opts for defensive strategies that appreciate when the underlying assets they're meant to hedge decline in value. This may allow ATRFX to be up more when the market's up and helps limit investor losses when the market's down.

It also explains how ATRFX managed to limit its losses in the last four months of 2022. To beat its benchmark, the BNPP CASA Index II, ATRFX also makes use of an actively managed fixed-income portfolio that primarily consists of short-term US corporate bonds.

Over the last year, ATRFX has beaten its peers by a massive margin. Over the last twelve months, Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives Fund Class I (MUTF:SPATX), Tactical Growth Allocation Fund Class I (MUTF:TFAFX), and AlphaCentric Symmetry Strategy Fund Class I (MUTF:SYMIX) managed total returns of +7.45%, +4.50%, and +1.81%, respectively. ATRFX, on the other hand, managed +25.67%.

Morningstar

This Strategy Comes At A Cost

Mutual fund investors will already know that mutual funds tend to carry a significantly higher expense ratio than regular ETFs. This is particularly true for ATRFX, which is very actively managed through daily rebalancing. The 1.93% expense ratio is on the high end and somewhat explains the high turnover ratio of 1,335% as of August 30th, 2023. This turnover ratio isn't exactly surprising, however, considering just how actively managed the fund is.

In my opinion, however, ATRFX's remarkable performance more than makes up for its price tag. Retail investors are unlikely to be able to replicate ATRFX's performance, largely due to a lack of access to the BNP CASA II's underlying indices, the daily rebalancing needed, and the tax implications involved.

Investors should note that, similar to other mutual funds, ATRFX has a minimum investment amount, which currently stands at $2,500.

The fund has a 4.75% TTM yield as of August 30th, 2023.

Risks

ATRFX is admittedly a smaller fund, with around $145M in assets under management (AUM). A lower-than-average AUM can often be an issue, as lower AUMs typically indicate inferior investment inflow, quality, and management experience. However, I don't believe that to be a necessarily bad thing in the case of ATRFX. A year ago, ATRFX's AUM stood at just over $5M.

This reflects a 2,400% increase in the fund's assets in the span of a year.

Personally, ATRFX feels like a fund that has consistently outperformed its peers but has been flying under the radar - until now. Investors are (rightly) starting to take note of ATRFX's winning strategy.

Data By YCharts

Interestingly, Morningstar rates ATRFX as a "risky" investment compared to the MSCI ACWI index. The data appears to disagree, however.

Morningstar

ATRFX's beta score, which reflects an investment's volatility against the market, is lower than that of the MSCI ACWI index (0.55 vs. 0.79 - as of July 31st, 2023). This means that, despite ATRFX's remarkable performance, its volatility remains acceptable. This all translates to a "good" Sharpe ratio of 1.21, rendering ATRFX's reward profile "acceptable to good" per unit risk. This healthy risk profile is further reinforced by the fund's maximum drawdown of -14.20%, which is, in fact, lower than the MSCI ACWI index's -18.54%.

Morningstar

Investors should remember that ATRFX will be exposed to a wider set of risks than a typical ETF or mutual fund. This is a fund that aims to capture the volatility, momentum, and carry in equity, fixed-income, commodity, and currency markets. As such, this leaves ATRFX exposed to more numerous market risks, especially if the models that were used to create the BNP Paribas CASA Index II prove their limitations sometime in the future.

After all, past performance is never an indicator of future results.

We all know that, don't we?

Conclusion

Given the fund's performance, all-season investment strategy, risk profile, and objective to produce positive returns that don't correlate with traditional investments, I recommend a tactical allocation with a strong buy rating.

I believe all retail investors stand to benefit from some exposure to alternative investments, and a well-managed alternative fund, like ATRFX, may be the best choice for most.