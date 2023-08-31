Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake: Material Growth Rate Inflection Hiding In Plain Sight

Aug. 31, 2023 5:32 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)1 Comment
Bert Hochfeld
Summary

  • Snowflake's recent earnings report beat expectations, but guidance reflected continued pressures on consumption/revenue growth.
  • Snowflake's management believes there will be a growth inflection starting in early 2024, which is not resonating with some traders and analysts.
  • The company's leaders emphasized the importance of data strategy and its role in facilitating the deployment of AI, positioning Snowflake as a key component in the AI ecosystem.
  • Snowflake's future growth is likely to reflect the kind of demand displayed by Nvidia in its recent earnings report.
  • Snowflake is releasing several other products, including those utilizing AI and container services, which are likely to further enhance growth.

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Guidance vs. commentary-which do you believe

The market, it is said, is a hard mistress. Another aphorism says something to the effect that you can’t win for winning. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and its most recent share price

Bert Hochfeld
Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Tdog88
Today, 5:50 AM
Most people don’t understand that snowflake will never be cheap. You won’t buy at $120.
And snowflake will be the apple of data management and processing over the next decade. Data is the new gold.
