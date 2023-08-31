Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ames National: High Dividend Yield Does Not Appear To Be Worth It

Aug. 31, 2023 5:48 AM ETAmes National Corporation (ATLO)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Following the first half's disappointing performance, I've reduced my estimate for the net interest income for this year.
  • I'm now expecting earnings to dip by 39% YoY. Previously, I was expecting a decline of 11%.
  • ATLO is offering a high dividend yield of 5.9%. The current market price is close to the year-ahead target price.
  • High unrealized losses make the risk level moderately high.

Macro Travel Road Map Of Des Moines Iowa

JonGorr

Earnings of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) will most probably plunge this year on the back of continued margin pressure. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $1.30 per share in 2023, down 39% year-over-year. Compared to my

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.17K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.