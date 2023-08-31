Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enovix: A Dangerous Game

Aug. 31, 2023 6:46 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)3 Comments
UFD Capital
Summary

  • Enovix's valuation is aggressive, and investors are playing a dangerous game.
  • The battery industry operates on commodity economics, favoring low-cost producers, which will make it difficult for Enovix to scale and compete.
  • Even if everything goes right, the capital intensive, low margin, and fiercely competitive nature of the battery industry will limit the upside for profitability.
  • We find the current risk/reward to be terrible and find it unlikely that Enovix can justify their current valuation.
  • The most likely scenario is that Enovix either is unable to become a threat or gets crushed by the well capitalized incumbents.

Blue digital battery logo and futuristic circle HUD with big data processed on grid line background and technology ai icon screen abstract background power reserve concepts

lersan8910/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

There have been many articles written about Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) that cover the technology, potential demand and use cases, and management's projections. Since the company is essentially pre-revenue, this appears to be all that we can go off of. Rather

This article was written by

UFD Capital
UFD Capital is the general partner and investment manager of the UFD Capital Value Fund, a value-oriented hedge fund. www.ufdcapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

bristol40004
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (18)
How can you say pay 100 more for a phone with there battery you don't have a clue how much they will charge for the battery I trust mr Roger more then you sorry
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Today, 7:03 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.58K)
A valid counterweight to the bullish viewpoints but I have to take issue when you argue that ["While many Enovix bulls will argue that their technology is superior and that it can demand a premium, this dynamic has not mattered in other markets such as solar panels."]

1) FSLR's thin film Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) tech isn't necessarily superior to silicon-based competition, in fact, the CdTe panels tend to be less efficient and degrade faster compared to silicon-based competition and whether they're cheaper greatly depends on the price of polysilicon, which can vary enormously.

2) FSLR nevertheless has a much higher valuation than the silicon-based competition.
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
Today, 7:26 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (69)
@Shareholders Unite On point 1: your comments run directly against what First Solar states about their panels on their website, presentation materials, and CCs/interviews. I normally wouldn't just take them at their word but this is consistent with the sentiments of everyone I've ever talked to who deals in installing and maintaining specifically utility scale solar. At the very least CadTell is more environmentally friendly and degrades slower than crystalline silicon, and can be more efficient depending on the scenario and use case.

On point 2: enthusiasm surrounding the IRA has caused First Solar to exit a trading range they experienced for about a decade. The last time investors were super bullish on US solar panel manufacturers it didn't end well, maybe this time ends up being different. In any case First Solar has been around for a very long time, someday Enovix could get to that scale (especially if they get government support) but the current valuation is optimistic in our view.

We certainly aren't rooting against Enovix and would prefer if the US manufactured more things such as batteries and solar panels rather than rely on sources that are beholden to a government that may not be as friendly in the future. This piece is purely focused on the aggressive valuation for a pre-revenue company. We may end up being wrong when all is said and done, and we wouldn't mind being wrong.
