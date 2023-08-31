JaysonPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) operates a Korean BBQ restaurant chain across the United States. As the company has an aggressive growth plan, I believe the stock is worth looking at after an IPO in June. Because the company seems to be priced for very high growth, I have a sell-rating for the stock.

The Company

GEN operates a Korean BBQ chain in the United States. The company currently has significant presence in California with 20 open locations - the chain has 33 locations in total, so California represents a majority of the chain for the time being. GEN has significant growth plans - the chain has posted six stores to open soon across the country. GEN also delivers food through DoorDash and Uber Eats. The chain itself offers classic Korean BBQ dishes, that consists of meats, seafood, and vegetables.

GEN began trading on June 28th after a successful IPO. The company had a share issue of 4.14 million shares, generating proceeds of $46.2 million, or a bit over $11 per share. The IPO's public offering price was $12 per share. The stock is currently priced at $16.89, well above the IPO price.

Although the company issued a good amount of shares, GEN's previous owners still have the overwhelming majority of votes - 4.24 million Class A shares were issued with one vote each, but the company has around 28.14 million Class B shares with ten votes for each share.

Financials

Excluding a difficult pandemic-related market for restaurants, GEN has achieved a good amount of growth - from 2019 to 2022, the company's compounded annual growth has been 12.9%:

GEN's Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

With a large cash balance after the IPO, GEN is poised to capture further market share through the chain's location expansion - the store has recently expanded into states such as Florida and New York according to the company's Q2 press release. In Q2, the company had a growth of 10.1%, slightly below analysts' expectations; as comparable restaurant sales only had a growth of 1.4% despite high inflation - as customers' buying power bounces back, and the company can continue to accelerate its growth plans with the recent IPO proceeds, I believe the Q2 result should be below GEN's future growth.

The chain has achieved profitability across metrics. GEN currently has a trailing operating margin of 9.4%, representing a healthy margin. In 2022 and 2021 the company had margins of 9.7% and 11.9% respectively - as inflation has hit consumers' buying power, the company's costs seem to exceed gross profit growth temporarily.

Although GEN could have a difficult 2023 regarding margins, I believe the chain could see margin expansion in the medium to long term - as the brand could gain recognition through new openings and have benefits of scale from a supply chain and marketing perspective, GEN could be poised to see greater margins in a few years.

Most sites show GEN as a debt-ridden stock, as the company has over $100 million in capital leases. As the leases are operational in nature, I believe they shouldn't be counted in the company's enterprise value - GEN has long-term debts totaling $9.03 million, of which $2.6 million is in current portions. The company also has short-term borrowings of $10.77 million; paying off the amount within a year from cash flows could prove to be difficult, but as GEN has a cash balance of $55 million, I don't believe the debts pose a threat for the company.

Valuation

GEN currently has a market capitalization of $545 million and an EV of $510 million when excluding capital leases - with trailing numbers, GEN trades at an EV/EBIT of 31. The ratio seems to price in a good amount of growth - to get a more complete context of GEN's valuation, I constructed a DCF model.

In the model, I expect GEN to achieve a growth of 10.5% in 2023 as the company could face current issues with customers' purchasing power due to high inflation. Going forward, I expect the chain to grow more rapidly, as in 2024 I have a growth estimate of 28% for the company. The growth begins to slow down in the model - from 2023 to 2032, I have an estimated CAGR of 11.2% for the company, with a perpetual growth rate of 2% after the period.

Regarding the company's EBIT margin, I foresee GEN having a slump in the margin for 2023 - I estimate a margin of 8.3% for 2023 compared to 2022's 9.7%. After 2023, I estimate GEN's margin to normalize and to gain operating leverage in the long term - for 2024, I estimate a margin of 10.1%, with the margin expanding further into 13.0% in the coming years.

These expectations along with an average cost of capital of 11.09% put the share's estimated fair value at $11.89, around 30% below the current price:

DCF Model of GEN (Author's Calculation)

The used cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM of GEN (Author's Calculation)

GEN had $0.3 million of interest expenses in Q2 - annualized, this comes up to an interest rate of 6.06% with the company's current amount of interest-bearing debt. The company doesn't leverage very high amounts of debt, so I estimate a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 15%.

On the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.15% as the risk-free rate. The estimated equity risk premium of 5.91% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the United States, made in July.

As GEN hasn't been on the stock market for a long enough period to estimate a good historical beta, I believe it's logical to estimate beta from other similar companies' betas. Yahoo Finance estimates Chipotle's beta at 1.31, Yum! Brands' at 1.01, QSR's at 0.98, Darden Restaurants' at 1.23, and Texas Roadhouse's at 0.97. I believe these brands somewhat represent GEN's offering - although not perfectly, I believe it's a reasonable assumption. The average of these five stocks' beta is 1.10. As GEN is still in a growing phase and does seem to have a bit more risk, I add 0.10 into the beta for a margin of safety, creating a beta estimate of 1.20.

Finally, I add in a liquidity premium of 1% into the cost of equity - as only around 13% of the company's shares trade on the stock market, GEN has a very low float, justifying a liquidity premium. A premium of 1% is in my opinion reasonable. These assumptions put the company's cost of equity at 12.24% and the WACC at 11.09%, used in the DCF model.

Risks

GEN's chain concept hasn't yet proven itself too much on a nationwide basis - although the company has succeeded in the California market, taking the concept into new states poses a risk. I don't have any significant reason to believe that the concept wouldn't succeed in more states, but it's a risk that I believe investors should keep in mind. Considering the chain's valuation, in my opinion the investment case depends on a successful nationwide growth plan.

The chain has also been a public company for a very short period of time, as the shares began trading in June; the company has only reported one quarter as a public company. Stocks often tend to perform well for a short period after an IPO, but most stocks underperform the market after a couple of years, as Phil Mackintosh writes on Nasdaq's website - after three years of trading publicly, 64% of IPOs have underperformed the market by at least ten percentage points.

Takeaway

I believe too much growth is currently priced into GEN's stock. Although the company could have an impressive growth story ahead as the company invests IPO proceeds, risks seem to outweigh rewards at the current price. With a DCF model indicating downside for the stock, I have a sell-rating for GEN.