Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Position Squaring Ahead Of U.S. Data Helps The Dollar Recoup Some Recent Losses

Aug. 31, 2023 7:15 AM ET
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.68K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar is strengthening against most G10 and emerging market currencies ahead of US personal consumption data and the upcoming jobs report.
  • European 10-year yields are down, while US 10-year Treasury yield is slightly below 4.10%.
  • Equities are trading mixed, with Japan and Australia's stocks trading higher, while other large bourses in the region fell.

Media news concept

Vertigo3d

Overview

Position-squaring ahead of today's US personal consumption data and perhaps tomorrow's jobs report is giving the dollar a firmer profile against most G10 and emerging market currencies. The Scandis have been hit hardest and are off 0.75%-0.85%; the euro

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.68K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.