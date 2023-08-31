Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REITs Are Historically Cheap

Summary

  • Rates Up, REITs Down. Commercial and residential real estate markets remain an easy transmission mechanism - or "punching bag" - of the Federal Reserve's historically swift monetary tightening cycle.
  • Higher For Longer? The business models of many private equity funds and non-traded REITs were not designed for a period of sustained 5%+ rates or double-digit declines in property values.
  • "Hope" is the only strategy for some highly-levered property owners amid a dearth of buying interest and dwindling refinancing options. CRE transactions and capital market activity has dipped to GFC-era-lows.
  • Pockets of distress remain almost entirely debt-driven, however. Property-level fundamentals remain solid across nearly every property sector. Public REIT reported that "same-store" property-level income was 10% above pre-pandemic levels in the most recent quarter.
  • We're beginning to see some REITs with balance sheet firepower become more aggressive, and seeing some capitulation from highly-levered players that are desperate for capital. Blackstone's nontraded fund has sold nearly $10B of its best-performing assets to public REITs this year.

State of the REIT Nation

In our quarterly State of the REIT Nation, we analyze the recently-released NAREIT T-Tracker data. Last week, we published our REIT Earnings Recap which analyzed Q2 results on a company-by-company level, but this report

Comments

JeffSizemore
Today, 10:24 AM
Yet housing and real estate property prices keep jumping 30k each month. The market is telling us something. When property goes down to match stock price I’ll buy the dip. As of right now mr market is telling me one thing while real estate another
NihilisticMystic
Today, 10:11 AM
You've heard "a rising tide lifts all boats." Well, the opposite is true, too. REITs have been lumped into one category and the sector has been slammed. IMHO, this is a great time to allocate some funds to the RIGHT REITs (do your own due diligence). They may get hurt some more, but if you're a long term investor, when rates need to come down (and they will), odds are you'll be handsomely rewarded.
dividendsam1
Today, 9:51 AM
Excellent research. Thank you
fastmph
Today, 9:26 AM
“….and getting cheaper!”
clrodrick
Today, 9:24 AM
It has been a brutal 18 months, last time I saw this was 2009. Anyways I just hold and keep DRIP'ing at these prices. Try and hold best in class and keep an eye to the future
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:17 AM
REITS are oversold. Compared to SCHD REITS over 10 years on Total Return ...terrible.
Gamecock1
Today, 9:17 AM
I have held an assortment of REITs (excluding office bldgs) thru good and bad times. The dividend pays me to wait and I reinvest them in additional shares. My yield on cost is well over 10% and with interest rates most likely stabilizing I expect some nice cap gains. Thanks for your great research!
