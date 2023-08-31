Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of Montreal: Its Direction Shows Promise

Aug. 31, 2023 8:51 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), BMO:CA
Shri Upadhyaya
Summary

  • Bank of Montreal has maintained a consistent strategy in terms of its expansion that has paid off well in the past.
  • Its latest acquisition is from the same playbook of growing and using its growth to expand the U.S., which gets the bank ready for the next acquisition.
  • There is quality in its growth, and this is evidenced well in its safety metrics.
  • I rate the bank as a buy and hope to benefit from its growth in the future.

Woman withdrawing money at the ATM

martin-dm

I have been observing the Canadian banking space for a few years now. Canada's population is growing but the space is saturated with limited opportunities to turbocharge growth. Each bank has been coming up with its own strategy to expand its

This article was written by

Shri Upadhyaya
I have a deep seated passion for investing and I am always on the lookout for opportunities that are under appreciated and most over looked. Most of the popular adages of investing sound good to the ears but are not practical. The only thing that matters is drawdown and CAGR. As such I design my portfolio to have minimal drawdown and protect investment at the base case scenario but maximize CAGR on the most optimistic scenario. In my hunt for opportunities I give no regard to the popularity of the stock and instead rely on my own intelligence and analysis to make my decisions. This has served me well throughout my investing journey of the last 8 years and I hope my work benefits my readers as well!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

