onurdongel

Thesis

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) has been on a monster run and appears to be tremendously undervalued. When things look too good to be true, they usually are, and we believe it would be wise for investors to stay on the sidelines until the company completes their transition to a US domicile and undergoes an audit by a US firm.

The Business and Fundamentals

GigaCloud operates a platform that helps to connect wholesalers with resellers. They help along all steps of the process and essentially try to remove friction from the business-to-business side of e-commerce. The company also sells their own products through various channels.

Their main areas of focus are large furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment, and gardening. They are looking to expand into pet supplies, auto accessories, and seasonal decor in the future.

GigaCloud Q2 & H1 Earnings Presentation GigaCloud Q2 & H1 Earnings Presentation

GigaCloud has been rapidly improving their profitability, nearly tripling net income year over year despite revenue growing only 23.5% over the same period. This shows that they are activating operating leverage in their model, but these types of efficiency gains can only go on for so long. The company will likely need to re-accelerate revenue growth to get a similar level of profit growth going forward.

GigaCloud Q2 Income Statement GigaCloud Q2 & H1 Earnings Presentation

GigaCloud has also authorized a $25 million share buyback. This is just icing on top of the strong fundamentals and implies that management believes their stock is undervalued. The company has no debt and a massive cash pile of $181.5 million, which helps to de-risk the stock.

Data by YCharts

The company is trading at a price to book of 2.22, price to earnings of 10.84, and a price to sales of 0.88. The company is growing revenue over 20% YoY and has a large cash balance relative to their market cap with no debt. All of these metrics point to the company being massively undervalued, which can be a sign of something lurking in the shadows (which we will cover later).

Data by YCharts

The company has plans for growth, and it appears that management has a sense of urgency regarding their future.

GigaCloud Q2 & H1 Earnings Presentation

Price Action

The stock has been on a tear YTD, with much of the increase likely due to their fundamental execution. Of note is that the stock has a low float of around 14% of shares outstanding. This could exacerbate moves in either direction and should be understood by investors, as the short-term volatility could cut deep to the downside.

Data by YCharts

Something Seems Off

GigaCloud seems to be doing everything right yet the stock still appears to be massively underappreciated by the market. When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. GigaCloud currently operates out of Hong Kong and is audited by a Chinese firm. The company also utilizes a VIE investment structure. These things introduce the potential for additional risk factors surrounding investments into China and bring into question the reliability of reported financial information. Fortunately for investors, the company appears to be shifting their domicile to the United States and will be audited by a US firm after that happens. We believe that investors should wait for the change in domicile to be complete and the audit by a US firm to take place. If all goes well, it will likely instill confidence in investors and could lead to an increase in valuation. Some investors may be tempted to try and front run this, but in our mind waiting for confirmation that all is well is the safest course of action.

Risks

A risk to the bullish thesis for GigaCloud is that the Chinese economy could slow down. This is where the main source of supply for GigaCloud and their platform is located. A slowdown would lead to a reduction in revenue and earnings.

Another risk is that something isn't right with the books, or there could be VIE issues. This risk can't be taken completely off the table until the re-domicile and audit by a US firm is completed.

We view the risk/reward as being tough right now. The fundamentals are stellar, but something about the valuation seems too good to be true. Investors won't be losing anything by waiting until some of the remaining risks come off the table.

Key Takeaway

GigaCloud is executing well, and their stock is rallying hard. Despite the attractive valuation, we would stay on the sidelines until the company has successfully re-domiciled and passed an audit by a US firm.