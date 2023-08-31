GigaCloud: Wait For U.S. Domicile
Summary
- GigaCloud Technology has been rapidly improving profitability and has a strong balance sheet with no debt and a large cash pile.
- The stock has a low float and a high amount of short-term volatility.
- GigaCloud appears to be fundamentally undervalued, but investors should wait until the company completes its transition to a US domicile and undergoes a US audit.
Thesis
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) has been on a monster run and appears to be tremendously undervalued. When things look too good to be true, they usually are, and we believe it would be wise for investors to stay on the sidelines until the company completes their transition to a US domicile and undergoes an audit by a US firm.
The Business and Fundamentals
GigaCloud operates a platform that helps to connect wholesalers with resellers. They help along all steps of the process and essentially try to remove friction from the business-to-business side of e-commerce. The company also sells their own products through various channels.
Their main areas of focus are large furniture, home appliances, fitness equipment, and gardening. They are looking to expand into pet supplies, auto accessories, and seasonal decor in the future.
GigaCloud has been rapidly improving their profitability, nearly tripling net income year over year despite revenue growing only 23.5% over the same period. This shows that they are activating operating leverage in their model, but these types of efficiency gains can only go on for so long. The company will likely need to re-accelerate revenue growth to get a similar level of profit growth going forward.
GigaCloud has also authorized a $25 million share buyback. This is just icing on top of the strong fundamentals and implies that management believes their stock is undervalued. The company has no debt and a massive cash pile of $181.5 million, which helps to de-risk the stock.
The company is trading at a price to book of 2.22, price to earnings of 10.84, and a price to sales of 0.88. The company is growing revenue over 20% YoY and has a large cash balance relative to their market cap with no debt. All of these metrics point to the company being massively undervalued, which can be a sign of something lurking in the shadows (which we will cover later).
The company has plans for growth, and it appears that management has a sense of urgency regarding their future.
Price Action
The stock has been on a tear YTD, with much of the increase likely due to their fundamental execution. Of note is that the stock has a low float of around 14% of shares outstanding. This could exacerbate moves in either direction and should be understood by investors, as the short-term volatility could cut deep to the downside.
Something Seems Off
GigaCloud seems to be doing everything right yet the stock still appears to be massively underappreciated by the market. When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. GigaCloud currently operates out of Hong Kong and is audited by a Chinese firm. The company also utilizes a VIE investment structure. These things introduce the potential for additional risk factors surrounding investments into China and bring into question the reliability of reported financial information. Fortunately for investors, the company appears to be shifting their domicile to the United States and will be audited by a US firm after that happens. We believe that investors should wait for the change in domicile to be complete and the audit by a US firm to take place. If all goes well, it will likely instill confidence in investors and could lead to an increase in valuation. Some investors may be tempted to try and front run this, but in our mind waiting for confirmation that all is well is the safest course of action.
Risks
A risk to the bullish thesis for GigaCloud is that the Chinese economy could slow down. This is where the main source of supply for GigaCloud and their platform is located. A slowdown would lead to a reduction in revenue and earnings.
Another risk is that something isn't right with the books, or there could be VIE issues. This risk can't be taken completely off the table until the re-domicile and audit by a US firm is completed.
We view the risk/reward as being tough right now. The fundamentals are stellar, but something about the valuation seems too good to be true. Investors won't be losing anything by waiting until some of the remaining risks come off the table.
Key Takeaway
GigaCloud is executing well, and their stock is rallying hard. Despite the attractive valuation, we would stay on the sidelines until the company has successfully re-domiciled and passed an audit by a US firm.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
UFD Capital, LLC manages a hedge fund and does not provide investment advice to anyone else. Nothing contained in this article is investment advice or financial advice of any kind and investors should do their own research and consult a professional before making financial decisions. Nothing contained in this article should be interpreted as a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell securities.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments