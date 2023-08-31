Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MSOS: Cannabis Stocks Soar On HHS Recommendation To Reschedule, Buy These 3 Stocks Now

Julian Lin
Summary

  • Cannabis stocks surged on news that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommended rescheduling cannabis to a Schedule III drug.
  • Rescheduling cannabis could have significant financial implications for cannabis operators, potentially leading to higher net income and improved cost of capital.
  • The MSOS ETF offers diversified exposure to major multi-state operators.
  • I discuss two other names that I am buying today.
Cropped shot farmer checking marijuana or cannabis plantation in greenhouse. Alternative herbal medicine, health, hemp industry concept.

PrathanChorruangsak

Cannabis stocks, led by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS), soared on Wednesday upon news that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent a recommendation to the US Drug Enforcement Administration to reschedule cannabis to a

Julian Lin
Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTBIF, NLCP, VRNOF, TCNNF, MSOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

Invest4Wealth profile picture
Invest4Wealth
Today, 10:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (177)
Explain the math on how they have to pay “$27.7 million in income taxes on only $14.6 million in taxable income”?
P
Pequod
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (386)
Buy the top 4 to 6 MSO US MJ companies by revenues. Once safe banking /rscheduling happens these prices will be what legends are made of. Getting on a US exchange will make them go up 100% alone.
b
bottomupanalysis
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (2.76K)
Thanks for talking about post 280E numbers. Not enough understanding out there on what happens when the rules change.

MSOS is also a great play to be able to sell calls and sell puts on over extended movements.

With you on GTBIF.
O
Optician52
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (258)
Buy MO instead !
A
All-in-MSOS
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (655)
$TCNNF
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 9:17 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.05K)
I have a lot of respect for @@Julian Lin and very much enjoyed being on the @The Cannabis Investing Podcast. I don't agree with buying GTI or Verano here - they rose a ton! IF we reschedule, they are likely to keep rallying, unless it is to 2 instead of 3. Further, it's not clear when this might happen. 3 or higher would give one of the two big things that I have been hoping for: the end of 280E.

On NLCP, I have pointed out on several articles that it is OTC, which hurts its audience size. Julian shared his views on that podcast, and, while I don't cover it closely, it sounds like a good idea potentially.It rallied only 5.5% yesterday and is down 14% YTD.
Z
ZachX
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (11)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA there is a high risk to reward scenario here. While I don't think people should wrap their financial future around MSOS, if you have money to put in a possible long term investment, now is the time. There is huge risk, and huge reward potential.
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 10:08 AM
Premium
Comments (114)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA IIPR for me all the way for the above reason
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 10:10 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (11.05K)
@StockdocJB I do follow IIPR closely and don't currently include it in the model portfolio, but it could do a lot better in a 280E-gone scenario.
Windough-Shopper profile picture
Windough-Shopper
Today, 9:15 AM
Premium
Comments (354)
It can't be sold unless it's grown

UGRO is the infrastructure behind the growth
StockdocJB profile picture
StockdocJB
Today, 10:10 AM
Premium
Comments (114)
@Windough-Shopper pretty awful financials though...
2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (1.62K)
@Windough-Shopper And after it's grown and sold; TPB.
