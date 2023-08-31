The August Correction May Be Over

Kameleon007

For a fourth trading day in a row, the major market averages advanced, fueling hopes that the August pause to refresh may be coming to an end. The incoming economic data continues to come in soft, which is what Fed officials want to see, so they can conclude their rate-hike cycle and allow the lagged impact of rate increases to date to finish the job of returning inflation close to the Fed's target of 2%. The stock market is recovering from its August swoon, as investors grow increasingly confident that this can be accomplished without ending the economic expansion. Good news is bad news, because it means tighter financial conditions may be required. Bad news is bad news, because it indicates the Fed has tightened too much. A gradual softening of the data is just right, as it is the glide path to disinflation without interrupting growth.

For these reasons, yesterday's first revision to GDP for the second quarter was music to investor ears. The rate of annualized growth was revised down from 2.4% to 2.1%, which is nearly flat with the first quarter's 2% rate of growth. A reduction in inventories and net exports combined with a downward adjustment to capital investment for the revision. Consumer spending held strong. I view these adjustments as positive moving forward because lower inventory levels set the stage for an increase in production by the manufacturing sector this fall. Another positive was the downward revision to the core personal consumption expenditures price index for the quarter (3.7%), which was its lowest in two years.

The employment report from ADP was just as encouraging, as companies added 177,000 jobs in August, reflecting the continued softening of the labor market. A notable slowing in hiring by leisure and hospitality companies should be welcomed news, since that sector has been a primary source of services inflation. The decline in job openings and tapering in job creation is resulting in slower wage growth, which is the Fed's main objective. The median wage in this report grew 5.9% over the past year, which is the smallest increase in two years.

I focus on rates of change in the high-frequency economic data to formulate my economic and market outlooks. Collectively, they have pointed in a positive direction since last summer's peak in the rate of inflation. This is why I have stood firm in my outlooks for a soft landing and bull market since the beginning of the year. When these rates of change deteriorate, I will adjust my outlook accordingly.