RCI Hospitality: The Dip In Same-Store Sales Is Of Concern

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
9.42K Followers

Summary

  • RCI's sales multiple has fallen to trade close to a 3-year low as market fears around flagging same-store sales drive underperformance.
  • The company recorded a beat on revenue for its recent fiscal 2023 third quarter, but operating margins continue to experience pressure.
  • RCI's expansion of the lower-margin Bombshells is driving a broad repricing of its overall risk profile.

Dance club with lights backgrounds

ASMR/iStock via Getty Images

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) is down 28% year-to-date in a long pullback from recent highs that have dragged down the company's price-to-sales multiple to just over 2x, amongst 3-year lows. The sustained dip has seemingly been strange, with RCI recently

This article was written by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

h
hokieincanecountry
Today, 10:05 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.23K)
The last two quarters have also been negatively affected by the higher-than-normal expenses that are directly related to the relatively large number of units that are being acquired, with upgrading (some costs recorded as expenses), beginning the fine-tuning to upgrade management, staffing and pricing, along with the Bombshells expansions and casino-related costs (some being expensed).

I hope that the Company is continuing to buy-back some shares in the mid-$60s area.
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (1.51K)
Not really a concern. They are overweight in their regional exposure to Texas. Given the heat wave people are not going out to eat and sitting on the patios in their Bombshells. Club business was also soft due to pent-up demand for international travel. Once that pent-up demand has subsided we will see a return to normalcy. However you must understand that expecting growth (beyond GDP growth) in clubs is not going to happen. You buy in with an attractive cash yield and you can expect to add 3% or so a year in increased revenue (so a flat or slightly lower YoY growth is not really meaningful as one does NOT expect capital appreciation through revenue growth in their clubs). Growth comes from their FCF deployment into more clubs/bombshells which will deliver +15% ROE (~10%-12% ROIC depending on real estate cash drag---but this assumes they will never tap into the equity in their RE, which is a very conservative outlook).
RC Cap profile picture
RC Cap
Today, 9:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (205)
I’d rather have management invest in casinos than Bomshells.
t
tychill
Today, 10:15 AM
Premium
Comments (95)
@RC Cap The casino should have as good or better ROIC profiles as the clubs. The nice thing about Bombshells is the franchise strategy which is very capital light. I hope they can get more momentum on the franchise front in coming quarters.
RC Cap profile picture
RC Cap
Today, 9:42 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (205)
Definitely a concern. And justifications from management far from impressive: high spenders on holidays in Europe and Caribbean.
