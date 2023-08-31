Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UBS Group AG (UBS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 8:37 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Investor Relations

Sergio Ermotti - Group Chief Executive Officer

Todd Tuckner - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Anke Reingen - RBC

Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank

Amit Goel - Barclays

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Vishal Shah - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the UBS Second Quarter 2023 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it’s my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today’s results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors filed with our Group results today, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings.

On slide two, you can see our agenda for today. It’s now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.

Sergio Ermotti

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. I hope you had a relaxing summer break, for us the past eight weeks were intense, as we were busy writing the next chapter of UBS’ history. This is the first ever acquisition involving two global systemically important banks. It was announced only five months ago and we closed it less than 100 days ago.

This would not have been possible without extraordinary effort and dedication from my colleagues across both organizations. It also required

