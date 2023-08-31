Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GUKYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.3K Followers

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCPK:GUKYF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Harris - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Weatherdon - Chief Financial Officer

Gabriel Papineau-Legris - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Round - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Charlie Sharp - Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Jon Harris

Hopefully, good morning, again. Apologies for that – this delay. In starting, we have a unscheduled fire alarm and had to evacuate. We are now back in the building.

So thank you, for joining Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s 2023 Half Year Results. I'm Jon Harris, and I am Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s Chief Executive Officer. I am joined today by Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, who will be talking you through our financial performance. I'm also joined by John Hulme, COO; Gabriel Papineau-Legris, Chief Commercial Officer; Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer; and Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Over the next few slides, we will run through our operational and financial performance in the half-year and year-to-date, talk about the current situation on the ground in Kurdistan and Iraq, and explore the outlook for Gulf Keystone Petroleum in the second half. Following that, we will open the line up for your questions.

Slide 2, Disclaimer. I would like to remind you that the presentation slides are available to view on our website. I will leave you to review the legal disclaimer in your own time.

Next slide, please. Highlights. We entered 2023 following a year of record profitability, cash generation, and shareholder returns and with strong momentum in the Shaikan Field, driving increases in profitable production growth. On March the 25th, the world changed. With the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline and the suspension of the Kurdistan crude exports, our operational and financial performance was materially impacted with reduced profitability and cash generation in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.