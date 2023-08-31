Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Affirm Can Grow Its Business In A Tough Interest Rate Environment

Aug. 31, 2023 9:44 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
26 Followers

Summary

  • Affirm's FY2023 Q4 earnings report exceeded expectations, with accelerated GMV growth and positive operating cash flow.
  • High interest rates have negatively impacted Affirm's business, leading to slower growth and decreased profitability.
  • Despite the challenges, Affirm has demonstrated strong execution, expanded its network of merchants, and achieved profitability, making it a promising growth stock in the BNPL sector.

BNPL text buy now pay later

Marut Khobtakhob/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The BNPL sector is projected to experience rapid growth over the next decade; Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) stands out as one of the most promising growth stocks for the upcoming years in this sector

This article was written by

LM Investments profile picture
LM Investments
26 Followers
I have 10 years of experiences in investing in value and growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.