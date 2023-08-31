Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 9:02 AM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF), PRNDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.3K Followers

Pernod Ricard SA. (OTCPK:PDRDF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 31, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Florence Tresarrieu - Investor Relations

Alexandre Ricard - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Helene de Tissot - Executive Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Simon Hales - Citi

Edward Mundy - Jefferies

Olivier Nicolai - Goldman Sachs

Laurence Whyatt - Barclays

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein

Operator

Alex and Helene, we’ll go through the presentation which is available on our websites after which we're going to run a short Q&A session. But before we begin, we'd like to showcase a short video highlighting our recent Chivas Regal Global Campaign.

[Video Commercial]

Alexandre Ricard

Well, good morning to all of you. First of all, I do hope you had a great summer period, sipping the right cocktails based on the right brands. So let's, let's present to you our fiscal year 2023 sales and the results.

Well, first of all, we had a very strong fiscal year 2023 performance in an environment which is normalizing. We had a very strong and diversified performance, basically with growth driven across all regions, and across all categories. One of our key objectives was to protect our gross margin. And we did, we sustained our gross margin and expanded our operating margin. We kept on investing in our brands at sustainable growth and desirability with record level of investments in A&P, in CapEx and in strategic inventory to fuel our future growth. We continue to actively manage our portfolio focusing on priority Premium Plus brands. Our on-going transformation continues and accelerates. We are progressing towards our 2030 sustainability and responsibility targets. And we continue to deploy our conviviality platform. Of course, all of this is translating into long-term shareholder value creation, you see our total shareholder return of 18% in fiscal year 2023. And today, we're announcing our intention to do a share buyback this

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.