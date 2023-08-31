Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hecla Mining: Keno Hill Will Be A Major Contributor In 2024

Fun Trading
Summary

  • Hecla Mining Company released its second quarter 2023 results, reporting increased production and revenues.
  • Hecla Mining is expected to benefit from high commodity prices and increased production, particularly in the second half of 2023.
  • At Lucky Friday mine, ground fell in the mine’s #2 shaft on August 21.
  • I recommend buying Hecla Mining Company shares between $4.10 to $3.85, with a possible lower low at $3.60.
Part I - Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company (HL) produces 40% of all silver made in the USA and relies heavily on this commodity, which has slowly turned bullish recently after a long bearish period.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAAS, HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term HL and own a small long-term position.

Comments (1)

Vaalue
Today, 10:25 AM
I have never trusted Hecla's management team---they have a history of making bad decisions, and of not being shareholder-friendly......enough said-----Long AEM, PAAS, TFPM, and AYASF...
