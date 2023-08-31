Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Potbelly: Sales Growth May Be Plateauing

Aug. 31, 2023 10:18 AM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)
Elephant Analytics
Summary

  • Potbelly Corporation's sales growth may be plateauing, with average weekly unit volumes around $25,000 to $26,000.
  • Trends from the latter part of Q2 2023 and its Q3 2023 guidance suggest a slowdown in Potbelly sales growth.
  • The resumption of student loan payments in October is also likely to be a bit of a headwind.
  • Potbelly is already at its targets for 2024 sales though, so it is still in a decent position there.
  • Shop-level margins have been improving, but still need a couple more percent improvement to meet its 2024 targets.
A Potbelly sandwich shop is shown.

JHVEPhoto

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) sales have been rapidly growing, with +22.2% same-store sales growth in Q1 2023 followed by +12.9% same-store sales growth in Q2 2023 against tougher comps. However, trends from the last part of Q2

Elephant Analytics
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks for the article, though I was hoping for a bit more meat on the bone. AUVs may (or may not!) be plateauing, but that's just one element of the story. Can you please expand on valuation, as you actually don't have anything on how you arrive at $8/share as fair value? Are you basing valuation on today's store count?

What do you make of continued insider open market purchases?

What do you make of renown value investor David Nierenberg's updated 13D where he outlines a valuation at $68.80 - $86/share? (from 8/8/23 and found here: www.sec.gov/... which includes the following update to its Item 4 ("Purpose of Transaction"):

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

Item 4 is amended and restated to add the following:

The Issuer’s excellent execution since the Reporting Persons filed the Schedule 13D last July justifies updating that filing to reflect the company’s increased value and to ask the Issuer to repurchase over 8M shares opportunistically over the next nine years, beginning as soon as possible. The Reporting Persons now model that the Issuer’s share price could multiply 7-9 times, to $69-86, by 2032. That is 70-115% more than the Reporting Persons estimated last year. This reflects the Reporting Persons’ increased confidence in the Issuer’s leadership, governance, strategy, and execution:

In the Issuer’s second quarter same shop sales jumped 12.9%, driving average weekly sales (AWS) up 13.3% to $25,950, versus the same quarter last year, and shop margin climbed 300 basis points to 14.4%. The Issuer already is ahead of its 2024 annual shop revenue goal of $1.3M. Shop margin already has climbed to 90% of its 2024 goal. Cash climbed $8.7M in Q2 after rising $10M in Q1. Unrestricted cash of $34.6M now exceeds debt by $11.9M.

As a result, through August 3, the Issuer’s share price climbed 89% after the Reporting Persons filed the Schedule 13D. This enabled the Issuer to rejoin the Russell 2000 index (the “R2K”). The combination of improved operating and financial performance, the share price rebound, and readmission to the R2K increased the Issuer’s average daily share trading volume (“ADTV”) over 10X and its average daily dollar value traded 17X since the Schedule 13D. Last July, ADTV was only 25,000 shares, worth $125,000; now ADTV has jumped to 239,000 shares, worth $2.17M. The Reporting Persons hope this substantial improvement in liquidity might generate additional Wall Street sponsorship.

The Reporting Persons expect that most of the Issuer’s projected growth through 2032 will come from refranchising 100 company-owned shops and franchisees opening 1600 shops. Since the Reporting Persons filed the Schedule 13D, the Reporting Persons’ confidence in the Issuer’s growth strategy has grown substantially because of the consistently positive operating results just mentioned and because Lynette McKee joined the Issuer to drive its franchising growth. At its current run rate, AWS annualized is more than double the investment a franchisee would make to open a new shop, which is an attractive ratio. More importantly, Lynette McKee is viewed as a franchising “rock star” by virtue of her 25 years in franchising, including success at Burger King, Dunkin Brands, and other restaurant companies. For example, in her final year at Dunkin, Dunkin sold 2,300 franchised units and 800 stores were opened. Hence the Reporting Persons’ higher confidence that the Issuer could successfully execute its franchise growth strategy.

Let’s illustrate how high franchising success might drive the Issuer’s share price over the next nine years. The Issuer will retain about 300 company-owned shops after refranchising 80 more shops. Over the next nine years the Reporting Persons model that inflation could compel the Issuer to increase prices 3% annually and that shop traffic could grow 2% more annually, for total annual shop revenue growth of 5% compounded. This would propel annual shop revenue to almost $2.1M. Assuming 16% shop margins and corporate costs of 8%, the 300 shops could generate 2032 revenue of $628M, $100M of shop margin, and about $50M of pre-tax profit at the corporate level. The 1700 franchised shops, also with sales of $2.1M each, could generate $3.57B of system-wide franchise revenue and $214M of franchise fees paid to the Issuer. Assuming a 42.5% pre-tax margin on the franchise fees, pre-tax franchising profit at the Issuer could be $91M. Thus, at the Issuer’s corporate level, total revenue could grow to $842M, pre-tax profit to $141M, and profit after 30% taxes to about $99M.

To project earnings per share, and the share price, one must address what the Issuer’s share count could be. Today it is 29.3M shares. As noted earlier, the Issuer’s unrestricted cash now exceeds its debt by $11.9M. The company now generates free operating cash flow, which the Reporting Persons expect could grow substantially with time. Finally, the Reporting Persons estimate that refranchising 80 shops could generate approximately $300,000 each for the Issuer, which could be $24M more cash. Although the Reporting Persons certainly do appreciate why the Issuer worked hard last and this year to obtain a line of credit, during COVID and when the turnaround was less proven than it is today, the Reporting Persons believe that the Issuer’s current circumstances no longer justify borrowing $22M, on which it pays 15% interest. In Q2, for example, the Issuer reduced its hard-won earnings by paying $1M of interest on $22M of no-longer necessary debt. Without that drag, the Issuer could have earned $0.10 per share rather than $0.07.

The Reporting Persons therefore urge the Issuer to pay off the debt as soon as possible, while retaining the safety net of a line of credit somewhere.

Considering how much pressure the Issuer puts on its shops and staff to reduce costs and prudently expand margins, the Reporting Persons believe that corporate level costs should not have any “immunity” from cost reduction. While eliminating interest on unnecessary debt is the largest opportunity the Reporting Persons see for corporate-level profit improvement, the Reporting Persons do not believe it is the only one. The Reporting Persons urge the Issuer to commit to a $5M corporate-level cost reduction program, about 80% of which could be met by debt elimination, with most of the rest potentially coming from reducing audit fees and reducing its board size from nine to seven directors. The Reporting Persons estimate that this could produce a significant and unexpected $0.13 jump in annual EPS.

Returning to the share count, the Reporting Persons ask the Issuer to deploy its excess cash, free cash flow, and the proceeds from refranchising opportunistically to repurchase 2M shares through the end of 2024. After that, as free cash flow from operations and franchising grows, the Reporting Persons ask the Issuer to repurchase opportunistically about 2% of its shares each year in 2025 and 2026 and 3% per year thereafter. After nine years, the Reporting Persons model that Issuer could reduce its share count 21%, from 29.3M shares to 23M.

$99M of 2032 after tax profit divided by 23M shares would generate EPS of approximately $4.30. At a 16X P-E ratio, the Issuer’s share price could rise to $68.80; at 18X to $77.40; and at 20X to $86.00.

Recall from the original Schedule 13D that the Reporting Persons urged insiders of the Issuer to take advantage of this substantial upside opportunity by investing their own cash to buy open market shares. The Reporting Persons are delighted that senior management did exactly this multiple times. While the Reporting Persons are pleased that most directors are taking their board fees in shares, rather than cash, the Reporting Persons encourage them to buy shares too---because life does not present many 7-9X investment opportunities, particularly in companies they know well and where they have strong faith in management, governance, strategy, and execution.

In conclusion, the Reporting Persons ask the Issuer to:

•pay off its borrowings while prudently maintaining a line of credit
•scrutinize all corporate level costs for more savings opportunities
•use free cash flow to reduce the share count from 29.3 to 23M
•encourage insiders to buy shares
