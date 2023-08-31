Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) had a rocky past few years and shuttering of cruise lines due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened its operations. It has been able to achieve ~6% revenue growth and sustainable ~10% EBITDA margins historically pre-pandemic. However, the demand for travel came roaring back in the past 2 years as consumers increasingly looked to go out post-months of lockdowns, and the lack of vacationing led to a demand bonanza for tourism and cruise lines.

Company Presentation

OSW also reported a robust growth in earnings driven by strong demand and improving passenger utilization and had upgraded their full year guidance again in Q2 2023. However, we believe at 15x EV/ EBITDA and assuming optimistic scenarios per our DCF, there seems to be limited upside at current levels and optimism seems to be baked in to the price. Initiate at Hold.

Company Background

OneSpaWorld is a leading maritime health and wellness service company with a near-monopoly within the market. It has long term revenue share agreements with cruise lines including the likes of Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) which provide them exclusive rights to offer health and wellness services as well as ancillary products. It operates health and wellness centers in over 180 ships as well as 50+ spas.

Strong Travel Demand Post-COVID

OSW has reported a strong rebound post COVID-19 as a result of the robust demand for cruise lines and travel. Cruise lines were sanguine in their latest earnings call driven by robust order bookings above the pre-covid levels and passenger cruise days rising above the 2019 levels for the first time. Its exposure to high income users which are relatively unfazed by the inflationary pressures enable the cruise lines and OSW to do well over the near term.

We achieved record yields that were 12.9% higher in 2019, strong close-in demand, higher pricing and continued strength of onboard spend drove the revenue outperformance...Booking volume since our last earnings call have continued to accelerate, both for 2023 sailings and even more so for 2024 as the majority of the bookings we are currently taking are for next year's sailings. - Jason Liberty, CEO, Royal Caribbean Cruises (Source: Earnings call on Jul 27, 2023) Booking volumes were 17% higher than 2019, which is multiple of our capacity growth. We experienced double-digit growth in booking volumes on both sides of the Atlantic. Demand for our European brands has continued to strengthen and is now outpacing 2019 booking volumes at a rate that's comparable to our North America brands. - Josh Weinstein, President and CEO, Carnival Corporation (Source: Earnings call on Jun 26, 2023) Our cumulative book position for the second half of 2023 remains ahead of 2019's record performance and at higher prices another indication of continued healthy demand environment and the resilience of our target consumer. This strength continues past this year to sailings in 2024 and beyond. - Harry Sommer, President and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line (Source: Earnings call on Aug 01, 2023)

Earnings Topper

OSW reported a much stronger Q2 results with sales climbing a staggering 57% YoY to $200 mn beating consensus estimates. The strong growth in topline was as a result of a sizeable increase in average ship count on which it operated health and wellness centers (177 centers vs 144 last year) along with an increasing occupancy of the ships (Load factors climbed to ~102%). Gross margins improved ~220 bps at 15.5% primarily driven by an improvement in utilization. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled and margins expanded by over 300 bps as a result of robust gross margins and strong topline growth leading to SG&A leverage.

Balance sheet position continues to improve as OSW has completely repaid its expensive 11.8% second tier term loan entirely and has also further repaid $17 mn in first tier term loans (current interest rate at 9%) bringing total debt outstanding to ~$185 mn. The cash position at the end of the quarter remained at $30 mn compared to $24 mn in previous quarter.

On the back of robust demand momentum and strong H1 results, it now expects Q3 revenues to be ~$208 mn at mid-point and EBITDA of $22 mn. It raised its full year guidance and now expects to clock revenue of $780 mn (vs $720 mn previously) and Adj. EBITDA of $83 mn (vs $73 mn previously) at the mid-point.

Valuation

We do not have a meaningful peer for OSW given its near monopoly within the maritime health and wellness segment. OSW trades at a 30-40% premium compared to other cruise line operators. However, given its asset light model and relatively lower risk of operating execution, it is likely to trade at a higher premium to the cruise line operators, however, there seems to be limited catalyst for any further rerating as the optimism seems to be baked in the price. This also seems to be one of the reasons that the Street shrugged off the better results, as OSW stock has fallen about 9% in the past month, despite strong momentum witnessed across cruise line operators.

Risks to Rating

1) Any COVID like epidemic can threaten cruise operations and severely impact the business

2) It depends increasingly on the cruise line operators and their ability to provide vacation packages that drive value to its passengers. Inability of the cruise lines to drive passenger growth can significantly impact its operations.

3) Severe weather conditions can impact the cruise line operations and hamper demand growth.

Final Takeaways

We like OSW's near monopoly asset light model focused on maritime health and wellness market with sustainable high single digit / low double digit margin. It has witnessed significant growth in recent quarters post COVID which completely pummeled the business. However, we believe the valuation is pricey and even considering a robust demand for next year and going forward and higher margins, per our DCF the math does not add up. We initiate at Hold.

Also, just to have a back of the envelope calculations, we assume an optimistic scenario anticipating a 20% revenue growth in 2024 which moderates towards 5-7% growth in the medium term in line with its long term average. We expect margins to be around 11% similar to its 2023 levels but higher than its historical levels. We assume a 90% FCF conversion post tax and capex in line with its historicals and assuming the debt repayment entirely in 2025 in line with its repayment schedule. And after considering a 12% cost of equity with terminal growth rate of 2%, the implied share price value comes to be around $10.7 despite assuming relatively optimistic projections. We initiate at Hold as a result of pricey valuation.