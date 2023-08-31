Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hugoton Royalty Trust Remains Risky, Despite Its Plunge

Aug. 31, 2023 10:35 AM ETHugoton Royalty Trust (HGTXU)
Aristofanis Papadatos profile picture
Aristofanis Papadatos
8.36K Followers

Summary

  • Hugoton Royalty Trust stock has plunged 55% and eliminated its distribution, underperforming the S&P 500 and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF.
  • The trust's profits are determined by the price of natural gas, which has collapsed this year due to low prices and excessive inventories.
  • While a rally in natural gas prices could benefit the stock, it is a highly speculative investment and not recommended due to the trust's declining production and lack of income stream.

In the beginning of this year, I recommended selling Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQB:HGTXU), as its excessive risk outweighed the potential benefit from the exceptionally high distribution yield of 21% back then. Since my article, the stock has plunged 55% and

This article was written by

I am a chemical engineer with a MS in Food Technology and Economics. I am also the author of 2 mathematics books ("Arithmetic calculations without a calculator" and "Word Problems") and perform almost all the calculations in my mind, without a calculator, making it easier to make immediate investing decisions among many alternatives. I invest applying fundamental and technical analysis and mainly use options as a tool for both investing and trading. I have nearly achieved my goal of early retirement, at the age of 45. In my spare time, I follow Warren Buffett's principle: "Some men read playboy. I read financial statements".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

