In the beginning of this year, I recommended selling Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCQB:HGTXU), as its excessive risk outweighed the potential benefit from the exceptionally high distribution yield of 21% back then. Since my article, the stock has plunged 55% and thus it has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500, which has gained 10%, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLE), which has remained essentially flat. Even worse, Hugoton Royalty Trust nearly eliminated its distribution in June and completely eliminated its distribution in July and August. Therefore, the investors who sold the stock early this year saved themselves from excessive pain. The big question is whether the stock has become attractive after its collapse.

Business overview

Hugoton Royalty Trust was formed 25 years ago, when XTO Energy transferred 80% of net profit interests in some natural gas producing assets in Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming to the trust. The net profits in each of these three areas are calculated by subtracting production expenses, development expenses and labor costs from revenues. Last year, the trust’s production split was 87% natural gas and 13% oil. It is thus evident that the profits of Hugoton are determined almost exclusively by the prevailing price of natural gas and the operating expenses of the oil and gas trust. Investors should be aware of the extreme sensitivity of the distributions of the trust to the underlying price of natural gas.

Due to low natural gas prices, Hugoton suspended its distribution for more than four years, between April 2018 and August 2022. However, the trust greatly benefited from the onset of the war in Ukraine early last year. As soon as Russia invaded in Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe imposed strict sanctions on Russia, which was producing about one-third of natural gas consumed in Europe until that time. Due to the sanctions, the European natural gas market became extremely tight and thus the U.S. exported a record number of LNG cargos to Europe. Consequently, the U.S. gas market became extremely tight as well and thus the price of natural gas skyrocketed to a 13-year high.

Despite the rally of the price of natural gas, Hugoton did not reinstate its distribution in the first seven months of last year, as it had to wait for its revenues to surpass the excess production and development costs that had accumulated before the rally. However, at some point, revenues surpassed previously accumulated costs. Therefore, the trust resumed paying distributions in August 2022. Despite the absence of distributions in the first seven months of last year, Hugoton offered 8-year high total distributions of $0.41 per unit in 2022 thanks to the extremely favorable price environment that resulted from the Ukrainian crisis. This helps explain the exceptional distribution yield of 21% of the stock in the beginning of this year.

Unfortunately, the natural gas market is infamous for its dramatic cyclicality. Due to an exceptionally warm winter in both the U.S. and Europe, the price of natural gas has collapsed this year. As Hugoton is an essentially pure upstream producer of natural gas, it could not remain unaffected by the plunge of the price of natural gas. Therefore, the trust decimated its distribution in April and eliminated its distribution in July and August.

In its latest quarterly report, Hugoton stated that its underlying excess costs in its properties in Kansas and Oklahoma were $1.1 million at the end of June. This amount is 4% of the market capitalization of the stock. Given also the modest gas prices that have prevailed throughout the third quarter so far, the excess costs may not decrease meaningfully during the running quarter. Due to all the above issues, it is easy to understand why the stock has slumped 55% since my aforementioned article.

While the unitholders of the trust have incurred excessive losses this year, the big question is whether the stock has become attractive after its collapse. Unfortunately, the near-term outlook of the natural gas market is not bright, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook of the Energy Information Administration [EIA].

Total U.S. natural gas inventories are currently standing 12% above their five-year average and 22% above the same period last year. Accumulation of natural gas has exceeded the five-year average by 3% so far during this refill season (between April and October), partly due to excessive production of natural gas. The excessive inventories of natural gas constitute the key factor behind the collapse of gas prices this year vs. last year. Moreover, according to the report, natural gas inventories are poised to end the refill season at 3.9 billion cubic feet, which is 250 Bcf higher than the 5-year average. Furthermore, the EIA expects natural gas inventories to remain above their 5-year average level throughout 2024.

The history of Hugoton has proved that the trust needs excessive gas prices in order to offer material distributions.

Data by YCharts

As shown in the above chart, Hugoton offered a distribution of only $0.05 per unit in 2016, $0.11 in 2017 and essentially no distribution at all during the 4-year period 2018-2021 (both ends included). Therefore, given the above outlook of the EIA, the trust does not seem to have a catalyst in the short run.

On the other hand, the uninspiring outlook is probably already reflected in the depressed stock price of Hugoton. Even better, as weather is completely unpredictable in the short run, a harsh winter could fuel a rally in the price of natural gas. As last winter was one of the warmest winters in decades, we are unlikely to experience another warm winter in 2023-2024. Whenever an exceptionally cold winter shows up, it is likely to trigger a steep rally in the price of natural gas. In such a case, the stock of Hugoton will probably enjoy a relief rally.

On the other hand, it is not a sound investing strategy to rely on favorable [cold] weather to profit from a rally of a stock without a meaningful income stream while waiting for the weather to become favorable. This is especially true in the current investing environment, in which high inflation erodes the real value of portfolios and investors can identify decent yields in many securities amid 15-year high interest rates.

It is also important to note that time works against Hugoton, as the trust has repeatedly stated that its production of natural gas and oil is expected to decline by 6%-8% per year on average due to the natural decay of the producing wells. This is an extremely strong headwind for long-term returns, which should not be underestimated by investors.

Overall, the stock of Hugoton may highly reward investors whenever weather becomes favorable but the stock is highly speculative and risky. Therefore, those who seek to gain exposure to a potential rally of the price of natural gas should probably invest in another producer, such as National Fuel Gas (NFG).

Final thoughts

Hugoton thrived in the second half of last year thanks to the rally of gas prices to a 13-year high amid the war in Ukraine. However, gas prices have reverted to normal levels this year. As a result, the trust has suspended its distributions lately and the stock has collapsed this year. While there is no catalyst on the horizon, Hugoton could enjoy a steep rally whenever weather becomes favorable (exceptionally cold in the winter). However, it is not a sound strategy to bet on a cold winter wave without receiving any income stream from the stock in an environment of high interest rates, which make it easier to identify decent yields elsewhere. Moreover, the vast underperformance of Hugoton over the last decade (-91% vs. +167% of the S&P 500) is a testament to the excessive risk of the stock. I advise investors to continue to avoid the stock.

