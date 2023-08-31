marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) delivered a very attractive bottom-line improvement which investors cheered. Even though I remain bullish on Okta, I'm also inclined to remark that Okta's fiscal Q2 2024 results were not blemish-free.

Although, I believe that investors' expectations have largely washed out by now. Particularly given that last quarter the stock dropped 20% post-earnings. Meaning that anyone with weak hands who wanted out was already out of this name. Investors that were left would be less inclined to sell out of this name, even if these results turned out to be dissatisfactory.

Moving on, Okta is not cheap. Paying 68x this year's EPS for Okta is far from a bargain valuation. So, even if I'm bullish on this name, I'm not super bullish.

Rapid Recall

As we headed into earnings I penned a bullish analysis titled, Revenue Revisions Awaited.

While I remain bullish on Okta's prospects, I'm becoming increasingly wary that Okta is starting to become a "show-me" story. [...] this is my contention, for now, I have a buy rating on this stock. But Okta needs to find a way to reaccelerate and grow its cRPO, otherwise, this would inform me (and the investment community) that this is no longer a rapidly growing company.

The message I sought to communicate is that this quarter was going to be an important quarter to prove to investors that post its Auth0 acquisition, that Okta needed to show investors that it successfully digested that large acquisition, and get investors excited about its prospects once again. I believe that Okta has delivered this.

Key Message From This Quarter

Okta Identity Governance (''OIG'') emerged as a standout product in its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings call, garnering substantial interest from customers. OIG's extensibility and value proposition attracted customers looking to streamline identity lifecycle management, ensure proper access levels, and customize complex identity governance requirements.

Nearly half of the Okta Identity Governance business booked in Q2 came from customers who hadn't previously adopted Okta's Lifecycle Management or Workflows, signifying its wide-reaching appeal.

Putting that aside, analysts were quick to look beyond Okta's narrative and put in focus its customer adoption curve.

Even though I recognize that the share price is soaring premarket, I believe that once the dust has settled and calmer heads prevail, investors will be dissecting Okta's numbers more attentively.

Allow me to provide some context, back in January 2023, Okta's total customers were up 17% y/y. Then, fast forward to the following quarter, and its number of customers was up 14% y/y.

And now, its latest results show that its customer adoption curve has once again flattened.

When asked about this dynamic on the earnings call, this is what Okta's management said,

[customer count is] definitely an area that we think is related to macro. Our customer adds and -- are really influenced by the [...] SMB part of our business. And we looked into that of course, and we manage that closely, and we look at the logo churn in that number, it's very consistent with the last several quarters. And I think what's happening is that smaller businesses aren't making new purchases, and I think as the economy picks up from here, we think eventually it will pick up, we're not sure when, but as it picks up, we believe that that part of the logo count will increase.

This is not a deal breaker, and I appreciate that investors will be more than willing to bid higher Okta's share price.

But the fact remains that this latest quarter saw its customer adoption curve come out at a 12% y/y increase, which is a significant deceleration from the start of 2023. Naturally, this forces the next question, how long can Okta continue to deliver strong growth rates, in the face of a slowing customer adoption curve?

Revenue Growth Rates Still Solid

OKTA revenue growth rates

For now, my trepidation is unwarranted. After all, Okta's guidance was upward revised. Slightly.

And yet, the critical question investors are asking is, how much of Okta's guidance is them being conservative, versus a slowing down in its revenue growth rates?

After all, keep in mind that Okta's revenue beat in fiscal Q2 2024 was ''just'' 4% on the top line. This means that, even if Okta repeated this feat next quarter, including the easier comps next quarter, Okta is no longer delivering +30% CAGR. Nevertheless, one part of me wonders whether I'm overthinking matters? After all, it's difficult to argue that investors' expectations are particularly high right now.

OKTA Valuation in Focus

Putting aside the challenging questions, the fact of the matter is that Okta's results for the most part shine. Indeed, they shine even stronger when we consider its premarket pop relative to the crowd favorite, CrowdStrike (CRWD).

As you can see above, Okta's share price as we headed into its earnings results last night hadn't gone very far in the past 6 months.

Indeed, what we see above is that Okta's share price has been very volatile both on the up and downside.

That being said, I believe that its valuation is now more palatable. Case in point, the stock is priced at around 68x this year's EPS. Note, that this includes Okta's strong EPS rise together with its Q2 results.

On the other hand, investors should note that Palo Alto Networks (PANW), according to my estimates, is priced at around 44x this year's EPS. What's more, Palo Alto Networks is still growing at around 20% CAGR, with ease.

On the other hand, the two companies are not directly comparable. Okta is a leading identity and access management company specializing in software-based solutions, while Palo Alto Networks is a prominent cybersecurity firm offering a comprehensive suite of hardware and software security products. While Okta focuses on securing user identities and access to applications, Palo Alto Networks provides a broader range of cybersecurity services, including network and cloud security, making them distinct players in the cybersecurity industry.

The Bottom Line

While I maintain a bullish outlook on Okta, Inc. stock, it's worth noting that their fiscal Q2 2024 results were not entirely without concerns. Investors seem to have tempered their expectations, especially following a 20% post-earnings drop last quarter.

Okta's current valuation, trading at 68 times this year's EPS, is far from a bargain. Despite the positive results, it's starting to feel like Okta is in a "show-me" phase, needing to reaccelerate its growth rates. The most pressing issue is the flattening customer adoption curve, which raised questions about how long Okta can sustain strong growth amid this slowdown.

However, the recent quarter's results, including a standout performance from Okta Identity Governance (OIG), indicate a promising path forward, even though some uncertainties linger around revenue growth rates and valuation.