Prospect Capital May Have Bottomed Yielding 11.86%

Summary

  • PSEC's fiscal Q4 earnings show positive growth in net investment income and distribution coverage, indicating a potential rebound.
  • PSEC has a long history of successful capital deployment and focuses on secured lending and senior loans.
  • PSEC's real estate investments and private REIT strategy could be lucrative in the future, especially with rising rents and potential rate declines.

I wrote an article about Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) on July 7 (article can be read by clicking here) as its valuation had gotten very interesting. In the article, I indicated that I wanted to wait until their

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, FSK, OBDC, GSBD, MAIN, BBDC, GBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (7.91K)
What can you tell us about the portfolio companies which are most endangered in their holdings?
D
DadRuss72
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (1.07K)
10 year chart shows it’s down 58%.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (10.92K)
Steve
There are quite a handful of very high quality Bdcs out there... Psec is definitely not one of them ...
Any thoughts on RA cutting its distribution
p
pachamama
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (497)
Thanks for the peer group comparisons.
FSK seems also very attractive looking at this tables.
