Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund Just Cut Its Distribution, What Now?

Summary

  • Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund Inc. just announced a significant cut to its distribution, leading to a 27% decline in its stock.
  • The fund has had poor long-term performance and was paying a high distribution yield that it did not earn.
  • The fund is now trading at a discount to NAV, but the new distribution rate may still be too high. Investors should consider switching out of the fund.

About a year ago, I reviewed the Brookfield Real Asset Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and warned that its ~14% yield may not be sustainable, as the fund had only earned 5 year average annual returns of 1.5%.

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S
Scott27
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (835)
The Brookfield name means nothing for its funds and CEFs. Look at ten year history of CEN, a midstream CEF. As with RA, it paid unsustainably high yields, fueled by huge leverage, until it all came crashing down in 2020. Brookfield exists to enrich the mother ship (BAM), everyone else (shareholders in its subsidiaries) gets thrown under the bus as needed.
There were plenty of articles on S A, including Macrotips here, warning it was mathematically impossible for RA to sustainably pay such a high divi. I was too lazy to act on that advice. Oops.
mistydoc profile picture
mistydoc
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.27K)
The general reluctance to sell at a loss will keep the majority of shareholders in the fund, though it has joined DPG and a few others in the CEF dog pound. I suspect the market price will bottom out somewhere between $12.25 and $12.50 and wallow below $13 until the Fed stops raising rates and even starts cutting. This will take 1-2 years in the best of scenarios (a “soft landing”).

The uncertainty is whether another distribution cut will occur. A hard landing in the economy will make that likely and easy for RA, since, in the immortal words of J.R Ewing, “Once you give up your integrity, the rest is a piece of cake.”
lilsdad profile picture
lilsdad
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (308)
Why wait for a rebound that may not happen for a long time? Just switch out now!
