Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 'Big Short' Ignores Buffett And Bets Big On A Selloff: SPY Implications

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett remains bullish on American stocks, stating that he has never seen a time when it made sense to bet against America.
  • Michael Burry, known for his successful bet against the housing market in 2008, has made a massive bet against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, betting against America.
  • The article discusses the merits and demerits of Burry's bet as well as our approach in the current environment.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is overvalued in our view and likely to underperform its historical performance average in the coming years. Moreover, it faces a plethora of potential negative catalysts that could further hamper total

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
14.55K Followers
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (22)

S
Simon Chatham
Today, 11:52 AM
Premium
Comments (466)
Dr Burry has taken substantial put positions in the S&P 500 over the years. As have Nouriel Roubini and others.

Investor (and fellow 2008 crash veteran) Jeff Greene was on CNBC Wednesday morning. He suggested that a lot of Class B and Class C city office properties were heading straight for the cliff. "Pennies on the dollar" was the quote I recall.

When markets are priced for perfection, it doesn't take much to stampede the bulls...
Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2.12K)
What goes up must come dow. The question is when.
Tschurin profile picture
Tschurin
Today, 11:40 AM
Premium
Comments (1.13K)
“Have an opinion on what the market should do; but don’t decide what the market will do.” Attributed to Bernard Baruch
h
heman42
Today, 11:39 AM
Premium
Comments (25)
Burry has NOT made a massive 1.6B bet on puts. In the 13F report options are stated in nominal value (strike index price). The purchase price ("the bet") was probably around 20M USD, and his fund Scion Management is net long. The fund has around 220M USD in AUM, so how could it spend 1.6B on options?

Sorry to spoil your article, but facts matter.
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 11:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.77K)
@heman42 interesting. What I read was that he had ~$1.6B in puts.
Netwall profile picture
Netwall
Today, 11:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (591)
What is the time frame of the PUT options? That's the million $ question?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 11:55 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.77K)
@Netwall Not sure. I think it varies.
T
Toxicology
Today, 11:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
Buffet and Burry are not in conflict. Buffet said never bet against America long term. Burry is betting short term.
Will104 profile picture
Will104
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
Good reminder that the genius move on sub-prime was the Magnatar trade (buying CDO equity and shorting the first pays and thus having no cost of carry and a largely hedged position with a mega convex payout potential) and that Berry’s trade was silly

Equally taking massive put options is likewise crazy

He almost bleed out shorting sub-prime and the odds are that he bleeds out here before being shown to be “right”

As Keynes said; the only major economist to have been a top performing money manager - markets can stay irrational a lot longer than you can stay solvent
T
TKozamuki
Today, 10:44 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (156)
By the time Burry's short position was legally disclosed, he could have exited the trade. We don't know. The next filings will show us.
P
P Barre
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (162)
Burry was wrong earlier in the year, indicating “sell” in a tweet, then months later admitting he was wrong to suggest selling. Why should this be different (to heed his advice). As for Buffett’s move and billions sold, as Kevin O’Leary put it, is a ‘rounding error’ of insignificance in his portfolio, and won’t affect the stock market.
S
SMJacoby
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (66)
What's foolish and childish is calling an investment decision by Mr. Burry that the market will tank, as it has many times before, a "bet against America." Sounds an awful lot like a certain person who name-calls people "disloyal" for thinking for themselves. Was he wrong to bet as he did in 2008? Was that unpatriotic in your eyes? Did you do as well as he did?
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Today, 11:02 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.77K)
@SMJacoby I explained in the article what I meant by that statement.
PauloCostaSilva profile picture
PauloCostaSilva
Today, 10:37 AM
Premium
Comments (2.74K)
I remain bullish for the year. I buy stocks, not indexes so ... plenty of good deals out there.
People are too short sighted sometimes. When you go shopping, you always buy stuff for the next day only or you buy stuff for the next day, week, month and probably for the next 6 months ?
Same with stocks. If today is not a good day for what tomorrow might bring, it might be a great day for what might be lying 6 month or 1 year + ahead !!
I never intended to time the market and I won't do it today ... or never.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.