Texas Roadhouse Will Not Remain Immune To Restaurant Woes

Aug. 31, 2023 11:19 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)2 Comments
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • The restaurant industry has faced multiple challenges since 2020, including sales declines, increased costs, and bankruptcies.
  • Texas Roadhouse has fared better than small-business restaurants due to its superior market position, but industry headwinds may eventually impact its high valuation.
  • The company is facing supply-side constraints and labor shortages, leading to declines in gross profit margins and potential liquidity issues.
  • Consumer steakhouse demand has been elevated, but the post-COVID boom may not last as menu prices soar and consumer savings fall.
  • TXRH may be a short opportunity because its valuation does not account for its material risk factors.

Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter in a basket.;

colinhui

Since 2020, the restaurant industry has faced multiple waves of woes. Initially, lockdown policies caused immense sales declines amongst many restaurants, causing many to resort to debt to offset lost sales. As those pressures waned, the industry faced a sharp increase in food and labor

Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TXRH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

peterinjapan
Today, 11:40 AM
Hmm, I've been enjoying being an investor in the company, and whenever I visit their locations they're overflowing with customers, even on a Tuesday night. Of course, your arguments might well be right.
OverTheHorizon
Today, 11:24 AM
You can easily spend $65 plus tip for two—worth it?

“Consumer steakhouse demand has been elevated, but the post-COVID boom may not last as menu prices soar and consumer savings fall.”
