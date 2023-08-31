Arnd Wiegmann

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has just reported Q2 earnings report, as Seeking Alpha has covered here. UBS' stock jumped to its highest level since 2008 following the announcement. Readers may recall that UBS recently acquired Credit Suisse, expanding its regional footprint. Hence, most of the numbers in the results are inclusive of Credit Suisse operations. Let us now review The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from UBS' latest earnings report.

The Good

UBS reported $28.88 billion in profit when expectations were for $12.8 billion. That's a staggering beat but one almost wholly driven by the negative goodwill related to Credit Suisse, so investors should not expect this to be the start of a new trend.

The acquisition of Credit Suisse has strengthened UBS' position as the leading wealth manager in Switzerland. The company has basically declared itself a monopoly - in its own words.

UBS Strengths (UBS.com)

UBS expects to save $10 billion by 2026 as it works through the Credit Suisse integration. Unfortunately though, it appears that layoffs will contribute quite heavily to these savings. That should surprise no one as the much hype "synergy" during acquisitions and mergers quite often starts with layoffs before other aspects of the business like sales and customer service improve over the long-term.

Book value per share, primarily thanks to the Credit Suisse acquisition, is now at nearly $27, a 50% jump YoY. Despite the pre-market price action, the stock is trading below its book value.

Book Value (ubs.com)

The Bad and The Ugly

UBS' global wealth management profit decreased by as much as 4% primarily due to higher expenses. With more than $3 trillion in assets under management [AUM], Wealth Management is a core component of UBS' business. Two large regions, Americas and Asia Pacific, reported a combined total of $118 million reduction in Q2 profit YoY. Gains made in Switzerland and EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa] were not enough to offset this decrease. This is an area to keep an eye on as the world in general and U.S. in specific is looking at a soft-landing if not a recession.

Global Wealth (ubs.com)

Operating expenses were consistently higher across the board. UBS' stand-alone Global Wealth Management's expenses went up nearly 3% YoY, Personal & Corporation Banking's expenses went up nearly 10% YoY, Investment Bank's expenses went up 2.30% YoY. Asset Management was almost flat YoY in terms of expenses. I am highlighting this because a combined entity (with Credit Suisse) generally will have additional expenses at the beginning of the merger and is something to be monitored in the short to medium term. Over the long term, I do expect cost savings to start showing up as UBS eliminates redundant positions and streamlines operations.

Credit Suisse's Wealth Management reported a loss of $111 million on total revenue of $323 million. Credit Suisse's Investment Bank reported a loss of $610 million, including $222 million for integration expenses. It is clear where the bulk of UBS's efforts will be in consolidation. More importantly, it underlines that while UBS may have gotten what looks like a good deal on paper, peeling off the onion skin behind the scenes is likely to prove more challenging than it seems.

Conclusion

While headlines are flashing that UBS Group AG reported larger than expect net profit and the stock is trading at 2008 levels, UBS has a lot of challenges ahead of it. These include macro challenges (economy, monetary policies, etc.) all the way to the nuts and bolts of its operations. Slashing jobs is one way to cut costs but may also be a way to stymie future growth. Letting go of or trimming under-performing assets sounds easy on paper but UBS needs to tread waters carefully here, as rightly pointed out by this article. For example, Credit Suisse has an established presence in local businesses, which may not be the most profitable but generally comes with a lot of goodwill.

In short, while the Credit Suisse merger seems to be off to a promising start, UBS Group AG has a lot of work to do in a challenging environment. I remain on the sidelines and suggest investors not to chase the headlines here as I believe Q3 (the first full quarter post-merger) and the next Fiscal Year will likely provide more details into the turnaround behind the scenes.