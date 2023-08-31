Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Victory Capital: Promising Long-Term Value And Strong Financial Performance

Aug. 31, 2023 11:29 AM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)
REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
51 Followers

Summary

  • Victory Capital Management has performed well in terms of stock performance and financial results, and its AUM has grown notably.
  • The company has a successful model of offering specialized investment management strategies combined with a centralized operational and distribution platform.
  • VCTR's strong financial performance, positive analyst recommendations, and bullish options sentiment suggest further upside potential for the stock.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Investment Thesis

Victory Capital Management (NASDAQ:VCTR) has performed strongly this year, both in terms of stock performance and in their financial results and AUM growth. Despite these positives, the stock still looks undervalued relative to peers, and we can see

This article was written by

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
51 Followers
12 years experience in Financial Services in London, and currently working at a Private Equity firm. CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.