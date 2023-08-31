Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Freedom Holding: Overvalued Even Without Considering Allegations

Aug. 31, 2023 11:33 AM ETFreedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)
Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
820 Followers

Summary

  • Short seller Hindenburg Research alleges sanctions evasion and fake revenue at Freedom Holding Corp.
  • I believe the allegations pose a risk to the company's business and may lead to a customer exodus, even without proof, as they may spook customers.
  • FRHC also faces issues with Nasdaq listing rules and lacks significant growth to justify its high valuation, in my view.

Flags of Kazakhstan and Russia

Flags of Kazakhstan (left) and Russia

Oleksandr Filon

A recent report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleges various irregularities at Almaty, Kazakhstan based brokerage company Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC); I will refer to the company as "FRHC" hereafter. Hindenburg alleges systematic

This article was written by

Christoph Liu profile picture
Christoph Liu
820 Followers
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.