Innovative Industrial Properties: Is It A Falling Knife Here?

Summary

  • Similar to MPW, IIPR continues to face headwinds, thanks to its tenants' cash flow issues and tightened capital funding as the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.
  • Investors must note that while IIPR reports 98% of rental collection in H1'23, $3.1M of security deposits have been applied for the leases with Parallel and Kings Garden.
  • This is on top of the temporal reduction of Temescal Wellness' base rent, with part of the security deposits applied through January 2024.
  • Then again, the IIPR management has taken advantage of the elevated interest rate environment by generating robust interest income, easily negating the rising operating expenses.
  • While new investors may consider adding a small position here, it remains to be seen if the May 2023 support level may hold and the reclassification from Schedule I to Schedule III drug may actually occur.

The IIPR and Cannabis Investment Thesis Remain Highly Speculative

We previously covered Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in May 2023 rating it a Hold, discussing its uncertain prospects as headwinds grew and put further downward pressure on its valuations/ stock

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

b
bluefinbuck
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (66)
I believe management is experienced and can steer this ship through storms. I'm a buyer and have been in this one since $42 several years ago
jjdEagle profile picture
jjdEagle
Today, 9:55 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (80)
Thanks for the warning on (IIRP)
I, did not take the advice on Medical Properties (MPW). Ouch!
I, am taking your advice on (IIRP), while Quant and everyone’s yelling buy, I’ll sit it out for a $63.00- $74.00 buy range and than see if I should buy in, if dividends are still in tack.
boblangabeer profile picture
boblangabeer
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (774)
How easy is it for them to replace tenants these days?
Bob
dundey profile picture
dundey
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (3.05K)
“Falling knife “ seems odd since the share price is above 80 for the first time in months!
