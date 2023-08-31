VichoT/E+ via Getty Images

Q2 Earnings Takeaway

Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) Q2 financials and metrics showed continued headwinds in consumer base growth, with active customers declining 0.6% year-over-year. However, Chewy maintained wallet share penetration, with net sales per active customer increasing by 14.7%.

Slower Progress and Stock Underperformance

Our original thesis was that while customer growth may plateau, Chewy could continue growing through the increased share of wallets. The launch in Canada offers a potential growth driver.

However, progress has been slower than anticipated. Chewy has put hope for a return to customer base growth on the entry into the Canadian market and improving macroeconomic conditions as inflation cools down. Management now expected Canada's benefits to emerge in Q4. This slower expansion likely contributed to the 22% YTD stock underperformance and provided further pressure.

Guidance and Revenue Growth Deceleration

Further, Chewy's guidance implies slowing growth in the second half, with expected revenue growth of 10-12% for FY2023 excluding Canada. This deceleration could pressure the stock, which still trades at a premium 27x P/CF multiple typical of high-growth companies.

Challenges in Penetrating New Customers

We attribute the deceleration in revenue growth in the second half to the fact that Chewy's U.S. customer base has declined for 3 consecutive quarters even with continued marketing investment, suggesting challenges in gaining new customers. While management cited inflationary pressures, plateauing customer growth is concerning, as wallet share gains will likely eventually peak. Thus, near-term growth headwinds, coupled with a premium valuation, could hamper stock performance unless Chewy demonstrates renewed customer expansion.

Bright Spots and Cost Optimization Needs

On the bright side, the 0.6% customer decline in Q2 was an improvement from 0.9% in Q1. If Chewy can further improve customer base growth trends in Q3, and successfully enter the Canadian market in Q4, Q2 may end up being the low point for the company's stock in our view.

However, we think the management needs to do more work on cost optimization. The company is barely breaking even despite the continuation of top-line revenue growth and gross margin expansion. Despite starting to generate more cash flow, its cash flow margin is less than 3%. We think one of the reasons for the low operating margin is its dedicated customer service team.

Strong Customer Loyalty and High Operating Costs

The company has built strong customer loyalty through personalized customer service, such as sending gift cards and flowers. This is also why they have been able to build a strong auto-ship revenue stream, as current customers actually trust the company. Our commentary on this is that we like the fact that Chewy has built a sizable customer base through its efforts. The 20 million customer base is around 25% penetration of US pet households. This can guarantee its leadership position for a while. However, they need to address the issue of growing the customer base through an expensive customer service team. One way to improve it is to increase the mix of AI customer service with human customer service. While AI is not able to completely replace human work, as AI tools become more sophisticated, the mix of AI with human customer service may help address the high operating costs. We are not sure if the CEO agrees, but CFO Mario Marte retired before earnings, and the current Chief Accounting Officer, Stacy Bowman, assumed the interim role. We will continue to monitor the cost optimization efforts after the management change.

Dominance in US Pet Service Space

We understand that current metric trends do not support an immediate rebound in the stock, at least in the near term. The reason to hold the stock is obvious – Chewy continues to dominate the US pet service space and takes good care of its current customers. It continued to grow market share during the quarter as it grew revenues in the mid-teens, while competitors like Petco (WOOF) only grew 3% for the same period. Its 75% auto-ship percentage is also something Amazon (AMZN) can't compete with. Its asset turnover rate is as high as 4x, and the revenue generated per employee, amounting to $520k, significantly surpasses that of Petco and Amazon. This indicates that its business efficiency is indeed competitive.

As it now has 25% penetration in the space, we see Chewy’s cost leadership position is still solid, and this cost competitive advantage will provide tailwinds as Chewy enters other markets such as Canada in our view.

Stock Pressure

However, with the stock's short ratio as high as 14%, it could mean that the stock might continue to face pressure until it can reaccelerate customer count growth. The current cost optimization efforts under the new CFO also remain to be seen. However, there is still some hope as the customer count decline speed was improving compared to last quarter. For investors interested in this name, we recommend buying all the way down but keeping the position size small.

Conclusion

While there are always other stocks to watch in the current environment, we think Chewy still deserves the attention as it has the potential to turn around in Q4 if it can execute its expansion strategy as planned. As the current industry leader, Chewy has cost advantages that can help it unlock other markets in the future.

We understand it is a difficult time for Chewy and investors holding the stock. We think being patient and keeping position sizes under control is the way for investors to remain calm and add to positions when other investors are dumping the stock. We maintain our Buy rating.