Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chewy Q2 Earnings: Customer Base Declines While Wallet Share Penetration Increases

Aug. 31, 2023 11:47 AM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
755 Followers

Summary

  • Chewy's Q2 financials show a decline in customer base growth but an increase in wallet share penetration.
  • Progress in entering the Canadian market has been slower than anticipated, contributing to stock underperformance.
  • Chewy's guidance implies slowing growth in the second half, which could pressure the stock and hamper stock performance.
  • Despite current metric trends, Chewy continues to dominate the US pet service space.

Back country skier climbing a mountain in a severe storm.

VichoT/E+ via Getty Images

Q2 Earnings Takeaway

Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) Q2 financials and metrics showed continued headwinds in consumer base growth, with active customers declining 0.6% year-over-year. However, Chewy maintained wallet share penetration, with net sales per active customer increasing by 14.7%.

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
755 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHWY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.