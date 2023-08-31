Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: Decline In Market Share Likely To Hurt The Stock

Aug. 31, 2023 12:28 PM ETSea Limited (SE)BABA3 Comments
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • The recent earnings result shows that Sea Limited has lost its growth momentum in order to improve profitability.
  • Sea Limited is losing market share due to intense competition from Alibaba’s Lazada in Southeast Asia.
  • Alibaba’s international commerce segment which includes Lazada reported 60% YoY revenue growth and significant improvement in EBITA margin.
  • It would be difficult for Sea Limited to deliver good growth with reasonable profit due to modest investments in first-party logistics.
  • We could see further correction in Sea Limited stock over the next few quarters as the company loses market share in key regions.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock is down by 30% in the year-to-date despite a massive cost-cutting program which helped the company turn profitable in the last few quarters. Most of the Big Tech companies in the U.S. have also launched major reductions

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Pradiyie
Today, 1:30 PM
Free fire was unbanned today in India and that’s the catalyst everyone will look for in terms of growth again.
watsonmatt01
Today, 12:45 PM
What's the percent market share between Alibaba and Sea Limited by country and over several years. Without this information clearly articulated in the article, I assume it's just fear hype. Also, more facts about logistics build-out would be helpful
Bnuts Alpha
Today, 12:53 PM
@watsonmatt01 yep, agree with you on the market share comments
