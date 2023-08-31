Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hormel Feeds The Bears Some More

Aug. 31, 2023 12:29 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)CAG, CPB, KHC, XLP, XLU5 Comments
Summary

  • Hormel Foods Corporation is in year three of its journey to normalized valuations from bubble peak.
  • HRL's Q3-2023 results showed a drop in volumes and net sales, leading to a lowered fiscal 2023 outlook for adjusted EPS.
  • Analysts remain far removed from the reality of HRL's struggles, and the stock's valuation continues to be problematic.
Sales Of Low Cost Canned Meat Spam On The Rise Amid Rising Food Cost

David McNew

Navigating the markets is often an exercise in patience. Good things take time and waiting for valuation to catch up to where it needs to be, tends to take more time than most things. Today, we go over a bubble in the

Comments (5)

K
Kenvk1
Today, 1:16 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (155)
The lowest HRL P/E of the last ten years was 19 X in 2017, so 16 X, while possible, is unlikely. The stock has traded sideways for over seven years, which is a nice long basing period. Over the long haul, the company has managed quite well, compounding at about 11.6% per year (including dividends) — even after the recent seven-year hiatus. So on balance, while there might be lingering short-term challenges, HRL’s current P/E of 22 seems reasonable for long-term investors.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 1:18 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (26.74K)
@Kenvk1 What was the Fed Funds rate in 2017? Any idea?
Lot of those long term returns are driven by ending bubble valuations. Put it CAG's multiple today and you will find your returns look more realistic.
K
Kenvk1
Today, 1:28 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (155)
CAG (Conagra)’s navigation of the long term is less than one-half of HRL’s — 5.9% per year (including dividends). Using CAG’s multiple as a benchmark for HRL is like using INTC’s for NVDA.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (1.44K)
For the 1st time in years, I had a little SPAM for breakfast yesterday, in no hurry to repeat.
s
southbuckeye
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (2.37K)
This is the first time I clicked on SPAM and had a good experience. Keep up the good reporting.
