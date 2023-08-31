Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: A Market Blind Spot With Yield Higher Than P/E

Aug. 31, 2023 12:41 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)7 Comments
Sensor Unlimited
Summary

  • The market is so concerned with ongoing headwinds facing Verizon that it's blind to its positives.
  • As a result, Verizon provides a deep value opportunity amid an otherwise extremely expensive market.
  • The valuation compression is so extreme that its dividend yield is now higher than its P/E (that is, in numerical values).
  • I see a highly asymmetric attractive risk/return profile in the long term.
Going blindly into the deal

shapecharge

Thesis and Background

It's undeniable that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) together with the overall telecom industry, has been dealing with several strong headwinds in recent years. Some of these headwinds are secular and some are temporary. A good example of the former is the

Sensor Unlimited
I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

T
Teamdivott
Today, 1:32 PM
Thanks for the analysis. Are you able to access their debt maturity table? With $150 Billion of debt, an increase in interest rates of 2% equates to an additional $3 Billion in interest costs and wipes out a lot of their FCF. That seems like a meaningful risk?
P
Panagiotis1
Today, 1:25 PM
What would be nice is if the institutional investors who hold about 64% of the Verizon shares start buying equities again. They have been selling equities on a monthly average basis over the past year of around 26.85 billion dollars. Recently, I read that out of a sampling of 943 hedge funds for their first quarter of 2023 investments only 59 had invested in Verizon. However, I have read that institutional investors have big bonuses on the line, so they often make strategic decisions to improve their performance into the tail-end of the year.

Seasonality factor also tend to look good for Verizon heading into the fall and year-end. See the VZ Seasonality Chart at:

www.dogsofthedow.com/...
JOHNDAN09 profile picture
JOHNDAN09
Today, 1:10 PM
"...the combination of stable profitability and capital allocation capabilities is the governing force for long-term growth in my view."
Exactly. Call it a speculative buy, risky. whatever. So much can go wrong but there are enough positives that I started a small position at the July low. Thank You for the article.
A
AlexandreD
Today, 1:06 PM
How does comparing yield to PE tell you anything?
S
StockCommentator
Today, 1:13 PM
@AlexandreD was thinking the same thing
A
AlexandreD
Today, 1:19 PM
@StockCommentator I guess you could do dividend yield X PE and you would get the payout ratio cause you have: D/P X P/E and the Ps cancel out do you get Dividend/earnings
r
rockjcp
Today, 12:45 PM
Concur! Positioned for 40& easily!
