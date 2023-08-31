shapecharge

Thesis and Background

It's undeniable that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) together with the overall telecom industry, has been dealing with several strong headwinds in recent years. Some of these headwinds are secular and some are temporary. A good example of the former is the still-ongoing declines in business wireline services, and a good example of the latter includes the quarterly fluctuations of its marketing expenses and profits. I will revisit and further elaborate on these risks in the final section.

Against this backdrop, the thesis of this article is to argue that the market has been so concerned about these headwinds that it's blind to the positives. The concern is so extreme and one-sided that VZ’s valuation is simply absurd in my view and therefore offers a very skewed return/risk potential.

The following two charts illustrate this absurdity. As seen, the stock currently provides a TTM yield of 7.53%, which is higher (if you do not consider the percentage and only the numerical value) than its P/E (in a range of 6.93x to 7.33x depending on which EPS you choose). The valuation contraction is even more extreme if you consider that A) the overall market itself is at a very elevated valuation (see this recent article for details), and B) VZ’s multiples are at huge discounts relative to its historical averages and also the sector averages. To wit, its current dividend yield of 7.53% is higher than its four-year average of 5.13% by a whopping 47%. Its current TTM P/E of 6.93x is lower than its five-year average of 11.22x by almost 40%. And the discount relative to the telecom sector is even deeper, as seen.

I view such discounts as a sign that market sentiment has swung too far into the fear extreme and has become blind to the positives. I will explain the positives that I see: Stable profitability and cash flow, stable balance sheet, ability to sustain capital investment, and a healthy growth curve ahead.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Stable Profitability

In my mind, single-digit P/Es are reserved for terminally stagnation businesses. In the case of VZ, despite the secular headwinds mentioned above, it has been successful in offsetting the impacts with its price power and new revenue sources (such as wireless and Fios). As a result, both its top line and bottom line not only did not stagnate but have been growing at a healthy pace over the long term as seen in the chart below. To wit, its total revenues increased from ~$120B in 2014 to the current level of $135B. And net income more than doubled from the ~$10B level at the beginning of the decade to the current level of ~$21B.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, VZ was able to achieve the above growth with very stable profitability, a good indicator of its pricing power and competitive position in the sector. As shown in the next chart below, its profitability can be called superb across the board by almost all the metrics. These metrics compare very favorably against the sector median. In terms of a vertical comparison (i.e., compared to its own historical track record), the second chart below shows its ROCE (return on capital employed) over the past decade. As argued in our earlier writings, ROCE is the most fundamental profitability metric because it ONLY considers capital actually employing profit generation (and ignores items like idle cash, et al). As seen, VZ’s ROCE has been remarkably consistent over the years, only fluctuating within a relatively narrow range. And the average ROCE is about 30% in the past decade.

The long-term growth of a business is governed by its ROCE and its ability to make capital investments to fuel sustainable growth. Next, we will examine its balance and evaluate its capital allocation capabilities.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Balance Sheet Strength

At first glance, its debt could be offsetting for most investors. As you can see in the top panel from the following chart, VZ has a relatively high debt level (as most telecom businesses do) of $150B. And the trend shows a substantial increase over the years, from about $100 billion at the beginning of the decade to the current $150 billion.

But bear in mind that its profit has been growing too, as mentioned above. As a result, its balance sheet strength is actually very stable, as seen in the bottom panel of the chart. As of this writing, its interest coverage sits at 7.6x, higher than its historical average of 6.9x. To provide a broader context, its average interest coverage of 6.9x is already significantly better than the overall economy, whose average interest coverage is about 6x. I have no concern for its finances in the near term either. In recent quarters, the company has been maintaining plenty of liquidity (more than $4.8 billion in cash and equivalent according to the most recent quarterly report). Looking ahead, I see plenty of room for Verizon to use its cash for growth capex (and/or keep growing its dividends, as detailed next.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Projected Growth and Returns

As just mentioned, the combination of stable profitability and capital allocation capabilities is the governing force for long-term growth in my view. Based on the results presented above, I'm optimistic on both fronts. Looking ahead, I see its wireless service as a key growth area (see the strategic roadmap from its Q2 earnings report below) and I'm confident that VZ will have the resources to keep pursuing this area aggressively. All told, in the Q2 earnings, management anticipates wireless service revenue growth to be between 2.5% and 4.5% for the remainder of the year. And it reaffirmed the capex budget between $18.25B and $19.25B for the remainder of the year.

Source: VZ 2023 Q2 earnings report

I view the above projections as totally reasonable and feasible. Furthermore, I see such growth rates and capex budgets to be sustainable in the longer term. Based on my estimate, out of the capex budget of $18.25B and $19.25B, roughly a quarter of it is growth capex (and the remainder three quarters are maintenance capex). As such, it translates into a reinvestment rate of about 12% for VZ. With a ~30%-plus average ROCE and a 12% reinvestment rate, an organic growth rate of 3.6% can be supported (30% ROCE * 12% reinvestment rate = 3.6% growth rate).

With this growth forecast and the valuation discount mentioned above, VZ provides an outsized returns potential in the next few years, and my projection points to a total annual return potential of 16%-plus. The chart below shows the breakdown of the return drivers.

Source: Author

Risks and Final Thoughts

VZ undoubtedly faces both secular and temporary headwinds. The declines in Business wireline services have been going on for years. And the telecom sector is notorious for high capex expenditures. In the meantime, its current high debt level (in absolute dollar amount), combined with the possibility of high borrowing rates persisting, could be a headwind for the years to come. In the near term, the effects of lower equipment revenue could be highly cyclical and sensitive to macroeconomic conditions. For example, in recent quarters, VZ has been suffering from elevated marketing expenses for its equipment and also service plans based on my interpretation of its financials. The higher bad debt rate could also hurt its consumer segment.

Despite all these risks, I view VZ as an investment with a very asymmetric reward/risk potential. To recap, the top considerations that went into my assessment are the extreme valuation compression, its stable profitability, and its healthy growth prospects enabled by a combination of robust ROCE and sustainable capex investments.