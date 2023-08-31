Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroVision's High-Risk, High-Reward Profile

Aug. 31, 2023 12:52 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)1 Comment
Edgar Torres H profile picture
Edgar Torres H
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • MicroVision offers robust IP but struggles with concentrated revenue and high expenses.
  • MVIS needs $90 million in yearly revenues to break even, a challenging target.
  • The ADAS sector alone offers an estimated $88 billion market through 2030.
  • A hybrid valuation approach suggests MVIS is about fairly valued at its current $500 million market cap.
  • Recent equity financing is essential for growth but leads to shareholder dilution.

Top view of self-driving SUV on the road with sensing graphic pattern retouched

Chesky_W

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is a bet on the LiDAR hardware and software solutions market. While MVIS boasts a robust IP portfolio and high-growth potential, it also grapples with concentrated revenue streams, high operating expenses, and shareholder dilution. Thus, I’ll delve into the

This article was written by

Edgar Torres H profile picture
Edgar Torres H
2.32K Followers
Follow me for insights into undercovered and overlooked stocks that are potential hidden gems in the market. My investment approach is balanced. I rely on quantitative metrics while always remembering the qualitative story behind each stock. I'm not afraid to go against the grain if the numbers justify it, always in pursuit of the most accurate understanding of a company's potential. I hold a Master of Liberal Arts (ALM) in Extension Studies, field of Finance, from Harvard University. My investment career has spanned various facets of the finance industry, from serving as an analyst at my country's stock exchange to working as a sell-side analyst and a stockbroker. Now as a full-time investor, I have the additional time and focus to provide more in-depth analyses of investment opportunities, and I'm extremely grateful for this. Whether writing for fun, articulating my ideas, or sharing strategies, I aim to provide value on your investment journey. "Veritas Super Omnia" (Truth Above All)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
geoffreyporter
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (158)
Who is MicroVision's single supplier?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.