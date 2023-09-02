Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: 4 Reasons The Gold Standard High-Yield ETF Is A Rich Retirement Buy

Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a top retirement solution for those seeking generous, secure, and steadily growing dividends.
  • The SCHD ETF offers a high-yield strategy with a focus on safe and sustainable yield, making it a rock star, 5-star Gold-rated option in its category.
  • The ETF has a proven strategy for growing wealth and income, with historical returns that have consistently outperformed the S&P 500, something almost no value ETF can say.
  • SCHD has never failed to deliver annual dividend growth in 12 years, something not even the dividend aristocrat ETF can claim.
  • SCHD is 17% undervalued and offering almost 18% annual return potential over the next five years, 120% return potential, 3X more than the S&P 500 return potential.
happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

For those who love generous, safe, and steadily growing dividends, there are few better single-ticker retirement solutions than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Currently, the economy and stock market are at a potential inflection point. Very smart people on

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, and Correction Planning Tool.

Dividend Sensei
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Comments (8)

daskapital1000
Today, 8:26 AM
"Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a top (retirement) solution for those seeking generous, secure, and steadily growing dividends."

I'm Daskapital, and I approve this message.

Disclosure: $SCHD represents the top ETF position in my portfolio, followed by $SCHY.
AlphaVoyageur
Today, 8:24 AM
"That top 2% performance is out of about 1,000 rivals, meaning only about 20 value ETFs have done better than SCHD over the decade."

Could you provide that list, or a pointer to such a list?

I'm not questioning you on this -- I just want to look at the ETFs that have outperformed.

Thanks.
AlphaVoyageur
Today, 8:05 AM
"The ETF has a proven strategy for growing wealth and income, with historical returns that have consistently outperformed the S&P 500, something almost no value ETF can say."

SCHD has done very well, but that is not quite accurate. Since SCHD inception (10/20/11) SCHD total return has been 13% while S&P500 has returned 13.9%. SCHD has done a little better at times and a little worse at times, but a little worse overall.

As to other dividend ETFs, the one I am aware of that has outperformed SCHD, and also the S&P (barely), is DGRW. Since DGRW inception (~5/23/13) SCHD=11.4%, S&P=12.4%, DGRW=12.5%.

Net-net: SCHD is very good. It almost keeps up with the S&P. I am not aware of any dividend ETF that has significantly outperformed SCHD -- DGRW is the best I know of. (Others should chime in with any that have done even better.)

(Note: SCHD does have both a higher yield and a higher DGR than DGRW.)
VenkateshNakkala
Today, 8:01 AM
Any comments on SVAIX
We had a Financial planner recommend we put 100% of a retirement IRA into this fund. It seems to have similar value stocks as SCHD
Thanks
Mike-SC
Today, 8:23 AM
@VenkateshNakkala I have never used a financial planner. But if someone told me to put 100% of a retirement IRA into one thing....even a diversified ETF...I would ask for a second opinion.
Ron1634
Today, 8:24 AM
@VenkateshNakkala - Horrible.
Tech bull
Today, 7:54 AM
This is a really good etf and one of 4 I use for retirement accounts
Jepi - high income buy write strategy
Schd - high dividend
Vig dividend growth
Vug growth
These are Al you need for a good retirement and just adjust the size of each asset class based on risk tolerance and needs vigi schy can be used for international exposure of same strategy
hafen
Today, 7:46 AM
Good article! SCHD is a long-term , core holding of mine. I’m ok, but anyone would advise that I lighten up my position, so last week I did sell some to buy U.D. Treasuries, no growth, but 5.2% for 2 years. I did that only because I don’t have much “ready cash”’. I buy SCHD often and in small lots. I reinvest the distributions.
