We remain buy-rated on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) post Q2 FY2024 earnings results. We continue to see a more volatile back end of the year as the pace of cloud optimization efforts remains unclear due to macro uncertainty, but we think CRWD will remain one of the more resilient names in the cybersecurity space. Management is treading the macro environment carefully, edging FY24 revenue guidance higher in H1FY24; in 4Q23, FY24 revenue guidance was $2,955.1 - $3,014.8M but was raised to $3,000.5 - $3,036.7M last quarter and then again to the range of $3,030.7 - $3,042.9M yesterday. Our bullish sentiment is not driven by CRWD's A.I. capabilities, as we don't expect A.I.-driven revenues to be realized under the current macro environment; instead, our buy rating is based on our belief that CRWD will continue to report solid double-digit Y/Y revenue growth and expect to see sequential revenue growth to pick back up to the higher single-digit range in 3Q23.

We still have near-term concerns for the stock but believe the macro weakness has been factored into the stock over the past quarter; this quarter, CRWD declined 7%, underperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) by 15%. CRWD ran up in 1H23, growing 42% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by around 24%; we think the bulk of the stock's YTD rally was driven by investor confidence in A.I. growth potential. We're now more constructive on CRWD as we see a more balanced risk-reward profile for the stock in 2H23 and continue to be cautiously optimistic about CRWD's near-term A.I.-related sales. We expect CRWD to continue outperforming the cybersecurity peer group into 2024. Still, we think Palo Alto Networks (PANW) continues to be the better-positioned name in the space for the near term.

The following graph outlines CRWD's YTD performance against the peer group, including PANW, UiPath (PATH), Check Point Software Tech (CHKP), Zscaler (ZS), the S&P 500, and Fortinet (FTNT).

Q2 2024 & What's Next?

CRWD reported a solid quarter, proving bears expecting a cut to FY24 ARR wrong for now. Revenue came in at $731.6M, up 37% Y/Y and 5.3% QoQ, and subscription revenue, which accounts for the bulk of total revenue, grew 36% Y/Y and 5.6% QoQ to $690M. CRWD's Y/Y revenue growth percentage has slowed in FY24 so far, and guidance for next quarter continues to forecast slower Y/Y growth to 33-34% for 3Q23. Despite management's guarded comments on the deal scrutiny due to macro headwinds, we think the uncertain macro environment is taking a toll on revenues, noting the slower revenue growth despite the release of Charlotte AI and Impact Level 5 authorization. Our bullish sentiment is driven by our expectation that CRWD is better positioned to weather the macro backdrop than the competition, with the exception of PANW. Additionally, we're increasingly constructive on CRWD's financial model and efficiency, improving profitability heading into 2024. CRWD reported a non-GAAP operating income of $155.7M, up 78% Y/Y.

The following chart outlines CRWD's 2Q24 earning results.

Valuation

The stock is trading above the peer group average. On a P/E basis, the stock is trading at 48.5x C2024 EPS $3.03. The stock is trading at 8.5x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 8.1x. While the stock is not cheap, we see a favorable risk-reward profile for CRWD in 2024.

The following chart outlines CRWD's valuation against the peer group.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock. Of the 46 analysts covering the stock, 41 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We attribute Wall Street's bullish sentiment to CRWD's position within the cybersecurity space, a top IT spending priority even during market downturns.

The stock is currently priced at $147 per share. The median sell-side price target is $180, while the mean is $181, with a potential 23-24% upside.

The following charts outline CRWD's sell-side ratings and price-targets.

What to do with the stock

We remain buy-rated on CRWD; we think the company will remain well positioned to maneuver macro uncertainty and think expectations of A.I. growth exposure are more realistic after the company's pullback over the past quarter. We remain cautiously optimistic about CRWD's outperformance into 2024, driven by a recovery in companies' cloud optimization efforts, specifically from the biggest tech and retail customers, including Amazon (AMZN) AWS. We recommend investors explore favorable entry points into CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock.