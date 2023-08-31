KNOT Offshore Partners LP 2023 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
Aug. 31, 2023 12:46 PM ETKNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)
The following slide deck was published by KNOT Offshore Partners LP in conjunction with their 2023 Q2 earnings call.
119
This article was written by
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team
Comments