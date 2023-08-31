First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q2 2023 Commentary

Footnotes 1Source: Barron’s; data as of July 7, 2023. 2Source: Bloomberg; data as of July 5, 20023. 3Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis; data as of June 30, 2023. 4Source: FactSet; data as of June 30, 2023. 5Source: FactSet; data as of June 30, 2023. 6Source: FactSet; data as of June 30, 2023. * Performance for Class A shares without the effect of sales charges and assumes all distributions have been reinvested, and if a sales charge was included values would be lower. Average Annual Returns as of Jun 30, 2023 YTD 1 Year Since Inception Expense Ratio Gross2 Expense Ratio Net* Inception Date First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class A (MUTF:FESAX) w/o load 13.21% 19.55% -2.61% 1.42% 1.26% Jul 1, 2021 First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class A (FESAX) w/ load 7.50% 13.61% -5.06% 1.42% 1.26% Jul 1, 2021 First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class I (MUTF:FESCX) 13.41% 20.02% -0.78% 1.18% 1.01% Apr 27, 2021 First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 (MUTF:FESRX) 13.41% 19.87% -2.35% 1.29% 1.01% Jul 1, 2021 Russell 2000® Value Index1 2.50% 6.01% -4.53% Apr 27, 2021 Russell 2000® Index 8.09% 12.31% -7.34% Apr 27, 2021 Click to enlarge 1Primary index. 2The annual expense ratio is based on expenses incurred by the fund, as stated in the most recent prospectus. These are the actual fund operating expenses prior to the application of fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (‘‘First Eagle’’) has contractually agreed to waive and/or reimburse certain fees and expenses of Classes A, I and R6 so that the total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses, dividend and interest expenses relating to short sales, and extraordinary expenses, if any) (‘‘annual operating expenses’’) of each class are limited to 1.26%, 1.01% and 1.01% of average net assets, respectively. Each of these undertakings lasts until February 29, 2024, and may not be terminated during its term without the consent of the Board of Trustees. The Fund has agreed that each of Classes A, I and R6 will repay First Eagle for fees and expenses waived or reimbursed for the class provided that repayment does not cause annual operating expenses (after the repayment is taken into account) to exceed either: (1) 1.26%, 1.01% and 1.01% of the class’s average net assets, respectively; or (2) if applicable, the then-current expense limitations. Any such repayment must be made within three years after the year in which First Eagle incurred the expense. The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at First Eagle Investments - Investment Strategies and Mutual Funds or by calling 800-334-2143. The average annual returns for Class A Shares “with sales charge” of the First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund gives effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%. Class I Shares require $1MM minimum investment and are offered without sales charge. There is no minimum subsequent investment amount for Class I Shares. Class R Shares are offered without sales charge. Inception date shown for the Russell 2000 Value and Russell 2000 Indices matches the Small Cap Opportunity Class I shares, which have the oldest since inception date for the Small Cap Opportunity Fund. *The annual expense ratio is based on expenses incurred by The Fund, as stated in the most recent prospectus. Diversification does not guarantee investment returns and does not eliminate the risk of loss. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. Mean reversion, or revision to the mean, is a theory that asset prices will eventually return to their long-term average levels. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions (banks and credit unions) lend reserve balances to other depository institutions overnight on an uncollateralized basis. Reserve balances are amounts held at the Federal Reserve to maintain depository institutions’ reserve requirements. Institutions with surplus balances in their accounts lend those balances to institutions in need of larger balances. Risk Disclosures All investments involve the risk of loss of principal. There are risks associated with investing in foreign investments (including depositary receipts). Foreign investments, which can be denominated in foreign currencies, are susceptible to less politically, economically and socially stable environments, fluctuations in the value of foreign currency and exchange rates, and adverse changes to government regulations. The value and liquidity of portfolio holdings may fluctuate in response to events specific to the companies or markets, as well as economic, political or social events in the United States or abroad. During periods of market volatility, the value of individual securities and other investments at times may decline significantly and rapidly. The securities of small and micro-size companies can be more volatile in price than those of larger companies and may be more difficult or expensive to trade. A principal risk of investing in value stocks is that the price of the security may not approach its anticipated value or may decline in value. “Value” investments, as a category, or entire industries or sectors associated with such investments, may lose favor with investors as compared to those that are more “growth” oriented. Strategies whose investments are concentrated in a specific industry or sector may be subject to a higher degree of risk than funds whose investments are diversified and may not be suitable for all investors. One cannot invest directly in an index. Indices do not incur management fees or other operating expenses. Russell 2000® Growth Index measures the performance of the smallcap growth segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 2000 companies with relatively higher price-to-book ratios, higher I/B/E/S forecast medium term (2 year) growth and higher sales per share historical growth (5 years). NYSE FANG+ Index is designed to represent a segment of technology and consumer discretionary sectors consisting of highly-traded growth stocks of technology and tech-enabled companies such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet’s Google. Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity universe. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized unmanaged index including a representative sample of 500 leading companies in leading sectors of the US economy. Although the S&P 500 Index focuses on the large cap segment of the market, with approximately 80% coverage of US equities, it is also considered a proxy for the total market. The S&P 500 Index includes dividends reinvested. The holdings mentioned herein represent the following total assets of the First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund as of 30-Jun-2023: Beazer Homes USA, Inc. 0.72%; CIRCOR International, Inc. 0.74%; SMART Global Holdings, Inc. 0.78%; Coherent Corp. 1.04%; Louisiana-Pacific Corporation 0.85%; Enviva Inc 0.00%; EverQuote, Inc. Class A 0.24%; ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. 0.61%; Ducommun Incorporated 0.61%; QuinStreet, Inc. 0.27%. This commentary represents the opinion of the First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund portfolio managers as of 30-Jun-2023 and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. 