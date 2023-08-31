David Dee Delgado

In the high-stakes world of mergers and acquisitions (M&As), Pfizer's (PFE) recent offer to acquire Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stands out as a strategic masterstroke. It offers to pay $229 per share for Seagen in cash, valuing the total enterprise at a whopping $43 billion. To facilitate this acquisition, Pfizer plans to leverage $31 billion in fresh, long-term debt, supplemented by short-term financing and its current cash reserves. The acquisition's finalization is anticipated between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. This acquisition is not just a simple business deal but signifies a larger shift in the pharmaceutical landscape. Moreover, it opens a gateway to a short-term arbitrage opportunity for investors.

High Possibility of FTC Approval

Seagen's shareholders have approved the transaction in May with 99% of the vote. Now the deal is waiting for the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) approval. Given the FTC's heightened scrutiny of potential monopolistic activities in pharmaceuticals, this is noteworthy.

Seagen's mastery in the realm of oncology is underscored by their specialization in antibody drug conjugates (ADC). Their entire oncology pipeline and commercial portfolio are dedicated to ADCs.

In 2017, Pfizer significantly advanced in the same ADC field. They successfully relaunched Mylotarg following its FDA endorsement for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Concurrently, Besponsa, another ADC from Pfizer, gained FDA approval for addressing B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Although Besponsa contributed a respectable $219 million to 2022's revenue, Pfizer's oncology portfolio predominantly focuses on small molecules.

The alignment between Pfizer and Seagen could be instrumental in winning the FTC green light. Andy Hsieh, an analyst at William Blair, views the potential Pfizer-Seagen collaboration as less contentious than Merck's. He points out the distinct patient groups targeted by Pfizer's Ibrance and Seagen's Tukysa. Moreover, Seagen's Adcetris doesn't overlap with Pfizer's offerings in hematology. He also notes that other early-stage pipelines likely won't trigger significant regulatory concern.

Previously, Seagen's Padcev was a potential challenge to Pfizer's Bavencio in the bladder cancer arena. However, this concern is now a thing of the past. Pfizer, in a clear commitment to the Seagen deal, ended the 9-year partnership and gave back the full rights of Bavencio to its original owner, Merck KGaA. This decisive move ensures minimal product overlap and showcases Pfizer's dedication to making the acquisition work. Given this backdrop, the Pfizer-Seagen transaction is poised to sail through without significant challenges.

Beyond the product overlap, there is an intrinsic synergy between Seagen and Pfizer. With Seagen's stronghold in ADCs and Pfizer's broader oncology reach, their union promises to amplify their strengths, rather than stifle them. Any potential competition concerns from the FTC can likely be addressed through divestitures.

The Golden Investment Window

Pfizer's readiness for the acquisition is further underscored by its robust balance sheet. Pfizer has successfully raised $31 billion in debt financing for the deal. As of July 2023, including those debts, it had more than $44.7 billion in cash and short-term investments, waiting to be deployed for the Seagen acquisition. With successful debt financing in place and ample cash reserves, it's merely a waiting game now for the FTC's nod of approval.

For investors, the M&A scenario sets the stage for a compelling opportunity. Seagen's shares, currently priced at $207, are projected to rise to $229, translating to a potential 10.6% return within six months or less, or more than 21% annualized. A tantalizing prospect for those ready to leverage market dynamics.

Seagen's Robust Financial Trajectory

The only caveat is that the deal might not proceed if the FTC disapproves. If the deal falls through, investors should assess whether Seagen is overvalued at its current price.

Considering Seagen's financial roadmap - from a modest $210.8 million revenue in 2012, increasing to nearly $1.962 billion by 2022 - illustrates a commendable 25% compounded annual growth. Such growth trajectories are not mere coincidences but the result of strategic maneuvers, robust R&D pipelines, and timely market entries.

TIKR

For over a decade and a half, Seagen has consistently held a high valuation in the market. At present, it stands at a sales multiple of nearly 18x, which is below its average of 21.9x and significantly lower than its peak of 58.2x.

Pfizer anticipates that Seagen will achieve $10 billion in sales by 2023. Meanwhile, Wall Street has projected that Seagen's revenue could reach $7.7 billion by 2028. If, by that year, the market assigns Seagen its lowest-ever valuation of 9.92x sales, the company's value could approach $76.5 billion by 2028. This would represent a potential upside of nearly 97% from its current price, producing a 14.5% annualized return for five years.

Key Takeaway

As the Pfizer-Seagen merger evolves, investors find themselves at the juncture of a potentially lucrative arbitrage opportunity. There is a high probability of FTC approval, given the strategic alignments and minimal product overlaps. Yet, even setting aside the immediate allure of a 10.6% 6-month return due to the merger, one cannot overlook Seagen's intrinsic worth. Its steadfast market presence and remarkable annual growth bear testimony to a company that's robustly valued irrespective of mergers. This means that even if, against the odds, the merger doesn't materialize, Seagen's consistent high growth and high market valuation offer a safety net. Thus, while the merger provides a good arbitrage opportunity, the underlying strength of Seagen ensures that investors will remain in a favorable position, irrespective of the merger's outcome. In the grand tapestry of pharmaceutical investments, Seagen emerges as a shimmering thread of resilience and potential.