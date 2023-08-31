Dollar General Stock: Shakeout In Progress
Summary
- Dollar General stock has fallen nearly 50% from all-time highs despite rising sales.
- Shrinking profits, lower gross margins, and higher interest expenses have contributed to the decline.
- Investors should wait for the stock to fully shake out and for Dollar General to announce a turnaround plan before considering an investment.
- DG stock still trades at an elevated 18x cut FY23 EPS targets.
- Out Fox The Street members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has now fallen nearly 50% from all-time highs after reporting a quarter where sales actually rose. The narrative around consumers feeling pressure doesn't appear as accurate as the discount retailer aligning inventory and costs with demand. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock following a big dip after disappointing results due to the ongoing shakeout making the bottom difficult to predict here.
Dollar General Reports Shrinking Profits
Dollar General did report revenues grew 3.9% in the quarter. The stock is down a substantial amount today due to shrinking profits with not only the EPS missing targets by $0.34, but also dropping substantially from last FQ2.
The interesting part of the story is that gross margins dipped slightly to 31.08%, down 126 basis points. The SG&A expenses grew $218 million, or 10% YoY in a period where margins were already being squeezed.
As well, Dollar General is paying substantially higher interest expenses leading to the squeezing income levels. The company spent $84 million on interest expenses in FQ2, nearly double the amount from last FQ2 when rates were lower.
So again, the profit picture is hurt more by sales not hitting internal growth targets due to slightly negative comp. sales as much as the retail environment being overly weak. The discount retail segment is under pressure as much from supply chain issues rather than weak consumers.
Dollar General can easily resolve these margin issues over time by altering item pricing and reducing costs. Now, some of the pressure on consumers may prevent the company from hitting targets and the goals for consistently throwing up new stores might be pressuring some of the comp sales due to cannibalization.
DG Stock - Wait For The Bottom
Dollar General is down over 15% in mid-day trading dipping to $136 now. The discount retailer continues to get crushed as quarterly results don't meet analyst estimates and guidance was slashed for the year to only $7.10 to $8.30.
Investors are best to wait for the stock to fully shake out. After the big FQ2 miss and FY23 guidance cut, analyst estimates will need to be cut again. The stock is likely to head even lower until finally hitting bottom after management guided to an additional $170 million profit headwind in the 2H.
The forward P/E ratio has dipped substantially in the last year along with the share price. The big question is how much analysts end up cutting FY24 EPS targets from a prior target of nearly $11.
At a $7.70 EPS target, the P/E ratio off FY23 targets actually jumps back up to nearly 18x multiple. The stock is cheaper than prior multiples, but Dollar General will have to do a lot of work to convince Wall St. to pay higher multiples for a discount retailer slashing earnings estimates for the year by nearly 30%.
The company has the potential to better align costs with these more normalized revenue levels, but this will take long into next fiscal year. Though, Dollar General is still talking about executing 850 real estate projects during the last quarter and working on 3,110 total real estate projects for FY23, including a whopping 990 new store openings this year.
The management team is likely to announce some turnaround plans, including slowing down new store openings in the near future. Once the turnaround plan starts, the stock becomes more appealing.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Dollar General Corporation is falling due to rather weak profit targets. The company is still reporting decent sales, but the discount retailer will need time to re-align costs with the lowered sales outlook.
Investors should wait for a complete shakeout, including a likely restructuring or turnaround plan to cut some of the new store growth.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)