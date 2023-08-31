Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar General Stock: Shakeout In Progress

Aug. 31, 2023 Dollar General Corporation (DG)
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dollar General stock has fallen nearly 50% from all-time highs despite rising sales.
  • Shrinking profits, lower gross margins, and higher interest expenses have contributed to the decline.
  • Investors should wait for the stock to fully shake out and for Dollar General to announce a turnaround plan before considering an investment.
  • DG stock still trades at an elevated 18x cut FY23 EPS targets.
Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a small box discount retailer.

jetcityimage

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has now fallen nearly 50% from all-time highs after reporting a quarter where sales actually rose. The narrative around consumers feeling pressure doesn't appear as accurate as the discount retailer aligning inventory and costs

Stone Fox Capital

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Comments (1)

b
bkolley
Today, 1:33 PM
DG didn't dip to $136, it dropped to below $130 and has recovered to $136, big difference. I started a tiny position at around $132 and added another tiny lot at around $136. It has recovered to around $138 as I type this. I don't plan on building a big position in DG, but I've been watching it for a long time and this was a great opportunity that I wasn't about to pass up.
