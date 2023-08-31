jetcityimage

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has now fallen nearly 50% from all-time highs after reporting a quarter where sales actually rose. The narrative around consumers feeling pressure doesn't appear as accurate as the discount retailer aligning inventory and costs with demand. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock following a big dip after disappointing results due to the ongoing shakeout making the bottom difficult to predict here.

Source: Finviz

Dollar General Reports Shrinking Profits

Dollar General did report revenues grew 3.9% in the quarter. The stock is down a substantial amount today due to shrinking profits with not only the EPS missing targets by $0.34, but also dropping substantially from last FQ2.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The interesting part of the story is that gross margins dipped slightly to 31.08%, down 126 basis points. The SG&A expenses grew $218 million, or 10% YoY in a period where margins were already being squeezed.

Source: Dollar General FQ2'23 earnings release

As well, Dollar General is paying substantially higher interest expenses leading to the squeezing income levels. The company spent $84 million on interest expenses in FQ2, nearly double the amount from last FQ2 when rates were lower.

So again, the profit picture is hurt more by sales not hitting internal growth targets due to slightly negative comp. sales as much as the retail environment being overly weak. The discount retail segment is under pressure as much from supply chain issues rather than weak consumers.

Dollar General can easily resolve these margin issues over time by altering item pricing and reducing costs. Now, some of the pressure on consumers may prevent the company from hitting targets and the goals for consistently throwing up new stores might be pressuring some of the comp sales due to cannibalization.

DG Stock - Wait For The Bottom

Dollar General is down over 15% in mid-day trading dipping to $136 now. The discount retailer continues to get crushed as quarterly results don't meet analyst estimates and guidance was slashed for the year to only $7.10 to $8.30.

Investors are best to wait for the stock to fully shake out. After the big FQ2 miss and FY23 guidance cut, analyst estimates will need to be cut again. The stock is likely to head even lower until finally hitting bottom after management guided to an additional $170 million profit headwind in the 2H.

The forward P/E ratio has dipped substantially in the last year along with the share price. The big question is how much analysts end up cutting FY24 EPS targets from a prior target of nearly $11.

Data by YCharts

At a $7.70 EPS target, the P/E ratio off FY23 targets actually jumps back up to nearly 18x multiple. The stock is cheaper than prior multiples, but Dollar General will have to do a lot of work to convince Wall St. to pay higher multiples for a discount retailer slashing earnings estimates for the year by nearly 30%.

The company has the potential to better align costs with these more normalized revenue levels, but this will take long into next fiscal year. Though, Dollar General is still talking about executing 850 real estate projects during the last quarter and working on 3,110 total real estate projects for FY23, including a whopping 990 new store openings this year.

The management team is likely to announce some turnaround plans, including slowing down new store openings in the near future. Once the turnaround plan starts, the stock becomes more appealing.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Dollar General Corporation is falling due to rather weak profit targets. The company is still reporting decent sales, but the discount retailer will need time to re-align costs with the lowered sales outlook.

Investors should wait for a complete shakeout, including a likely restructuring or turnaround plan to cut some of the new store growth.