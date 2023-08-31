Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riding The Green Wave: Fluence Energy Is A Top Pick

Aug. 31, 2023 2:16 PM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)SMEGF, AES1 Comment
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
237 Followers

Summary

  • Fluence Energy, a leading player in the battery storage sector, is positioned for strong growth due to robust public investments in battery storage and two internal catalysts.
  • The company operates in both hardware and software sides of energy storage, with advanced software products leveraging AI and machine learning.
  • Public incentives for energy storage, such as tax credits and government funding, further support Fluence's growth prospects.

The concept of using renewable natural energy In the form of a charging station symbol surrounded by trees, windmills and solar cells on a white background. 3d rendering

Phiwath Jittamas

Over the past two decades, energy storage has evolved from a niche and relatively unknown technology to becoming the focal point of the entire utility sector. With an ever-increasing share of energy capacity coming from renewable sources, it's becoming increasingly important

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
237 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FLNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

AJ111 profile picture
AJ111
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (107)
Excellent article. One question... what is the class registration for issuing additional shares all about? During CC, CEO said nothing to worry about dilution, but still why would they register so many additional shares...?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.