First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund Q2 2023 Commentary

1First Eagle Investment Management, LLC (“FEIM”) has contractually agreed to waive and/or reimburse certain fees and expenses of Classes A, I and R6 so that the total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, taxes, brokerage commissions, acquired fund fees and expenses, dividend and interest expenses relating to short sales, and extraordinary expenses, if any) (“annual operating expenses”) of each class are limited to 1.10%, 0.85% and 0.85% of average net assets, respectively. Each of these undertakings lasts until February 29, 2024 and may not be terminated during its term without the consent of the Board of Trustees. The Fund has agreed that each of Classes A, I and R6 will repay FEIM for fees and expenses waived or reimbursed for the class provided that repayment does not cause annual operating expenses (after the repayment is taken into account) to exceed either: (1) 1.10%, 0.85% and 0.85% of the class’ average net assets, respectively; or (2) if applicable, the then-current expense limitations. Any such repayment must be made within three years after the year in which FEIM incurred the expense. 2Primary index. 3Secondary index. The performance data quoted herein represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Market volatility can dramatically impact the Fund’s short-term performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than figures shown. The investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Past performance data through the most recent month-end are available at First Eagle Investments - Investment Strategies and Mutual Funds or by calling 800-334-2143. “With sales charge” performance for Class A Shares gives effect to the deduction of the maximum sales charge of 5.00%. Class I Shares require $1MM minimum investment and are offered without sales charge. There is no minimum subsequent investment amount for Class I Shares. Class R Shares are offered without sales charge. 1Operating expenses reflect the Fund’s total annual operating expenses for the share class as of the Fund’s most current prospectus, including management fees and other expenses. (0466-EXPN) The First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund (“The Fund”) is new and may not be successful under all future market conditions. The Fund may not attract sufficient assets to achieve investment, trading or other efficiencies. A contingent deferred sales charge of 1.00% may apply on certain redemptions of Class A shares made within 18 months following a purchase of $1,000,000 or more without an initial sales charge. Real economy refers to the part of a country’s economy that produces goods and services, rather than the part that consists of financial services such as banks and stock markets. Real assets, in which the Fund will invest, include physical assets and assets that are otherwise recognized as stores of value, such as gold bullion or other precious metals, certain commodities and inflation-linked fixed income securities. Real asset industries, of securities in which the Fund will invest, are those that relate to ownership or production of such assets or products or services otherwise supporting such assets; which include basic materials, industrials, chemicals, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and utilities, as well as related suppliers and similarly connected businesses within the telecommunications, healthcare, automobile and consumer staples industries. The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which depository institutions (banks and credit unions) lend reserve balances to other depository institutions overnight on an uncollateralized basis. Reserve balances are amounts held at the Federal Reserve to maintain depository institutions’ reserve requirements. Institutions with surplus balances in their accounts lend those balances to institutions in need of larger balances. Risk Disclosures All investments involve the risk of loss of principal. The value and liquidity of portfolio holdings may fluctuate in response to events specific to the companies or markets, as well as economic, political or social events in the United States or abroad. During periods of market volatility, the value of individual securities and other investments at times may decline significantly and rapidly. The securities of small and micro-size companies can be more volatile in price than those of larger companies and may be more difficult or expensive to trade. There are risks associated with investing in securities of foreign countries, such as erratic market conditions, economic and political instability and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. These risks may be more pronounced with respect to investments in emerging markets. Investment in gold and gold-related investments present certain risks and returns on gold related investments have traditionally been more volatile than investments in broader equity or debt markets. A principal risk of investing in value stocks is that the price of the security may not approach its anticipated value or may decline in value. “Value” investments, as a category, or entire industries or sectors associated with such investments, may lose favor with investors as compared to those that are more “growth” oriented. The Global Real Assets Fund will invest in companies operating in various industries related to real assets. To the extent there is a downturn in one or more of these industries, there would be a larger impact on the Fund than if the Fund’s portfolio were more broadly diversified. Factors that may affect these industries include, but are not limited to, government regulation or deregulation, energy conservation and supply/demand, raw material prices, commodities regulation, cost of transport, cost of labor, interest rates, and broad economic developments such as growth or contraction in different markets, currency valuation changes and central bank movements. The Global Real Assets Fund may invest in securities of companies that focus on real estate related activities. Real estate and its related businesses are highly dependent on market conditions, including interest rates. REITs are subject to special risks including the quality and skill of REIT management and the internal expenses of the REIT. Many types of businesses are significant owners and operators of real estate and can be directly or indirectly exposed to similar risks in addition to their own more sector-specific risks. Real estate income and values may be negatively affected by general and local economic developments such as extended vacancies of properties, as well as demographic trends, such as population movement or changing tastes and values. Real estate income and values also may be negatively affected by condemnations, tax law changes, zoning law changes, regulatory limits on rent, environmental regulations and the availability of mortgage financing and changes in interest rates. The Global Real Assets Fund may invest in energy companies, which may be negatively affected by natural disasters, the high investment costs of exploration and other long-term projects, maintenance costs (and risks of obsolescence) associated with significant fixed assets, commodity prices, government regulations, and conservation efforts, among other factors. Although the Global Real Assets Fund is intended to provide a measure of protection against inflation, it is possible it will not do so to the extent intended. The Fund’s investments may be adversely affected to a greater extent than other investments during periods of deflation. One cannot invest directly in an index. Indices do not incur management fees or other operating expenses. MSCI World Index measures the performance of large and midcap securities across 23 developed markets countries. The index provides total returns in U.S. dollars with net dividends reinvested. MSCI EAFE Index measures the performance of large and midcap securities across 21 developed markets countries around the world excluding the US and Canada. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index measures the performance of global investment grade debt from 24 local currency markets, including treasury, government-related, corporate, and securitized fixed rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets. Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of large-cap value segment of the US equity universe. It includes those Russell 1000 companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values. The Russell 1000 Value Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the large-cap value segment. S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized unmanaged index including a representative sample of 500 leading companies in leading sectors of the US economy. Although the S&P 500 Index focuses on the large cap segment of the market, with approximately 80% coverage of US equities, it is also considered a proxy for the total market. The S&P 500 Index includes dividends reinvested. The holdings mentioned herein represent the following total assets of the First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund as of 30-Jun-2023: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. 11.52%; American Homes 4 Rent Class A 2.21%; HCA Healthcare Inc. 1.51%; Komatsu Ltd. 2.35%; Equity Residential 1.86%; gold bullion 11.24%; UGI Corporation 1.36%; NOV Inc. 2.18%; Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 1.83%; Royal Gold, Inc. 1.49%. This commentary represents the opinion of the First Eagle Global Real Assets Fund portfolio managers as of 30-Jun-2023 and is subject to change based on market and other conditions. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the entire firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The Fund’s portfolio is actively managed and holdings can change at any time. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The Fund may invest in gold and precious metals through investment in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Gold Bullion and commodities include the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary. The opinions expressed are not necessarily those of the firm. These materials are provided for informational purposes only. These opinions are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results, or investment advice. Any statistics contained herein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed. The views expressed herein may change at any time subsequent to the date of issue hereof. The information provided is not to be construed as a recommendation to buy, hold or sell or the solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any fund or security. (0216-DISC) Third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. (0217-DISC) FEF Distributors, LLC (“FEFD”) (OTCPK:SIPC), a limited purpose broker-dealer, distributes certain First Eagle products. FEFD does not provide services to any investor, but rather provides services to its First Eagle affiliates. As such, when FEFD presents a fund, strategy or other product to a prospective investor, FEFD and its representatives do not determine whether an investment in the fund, strategy or other product is in the best interests of, or is otherwise beneficial or suitable for, the investor. No statement by FEFD should be construed as a recommendation. Investors should exercise their own judgment and/or consult with a financial professional to determine whether it is advisable for the investor to invest in any First Eagle fund, strategy, or product. Investors should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds and may be viewed at First Eagle Investments - Investment Strategies and Mutual Funds or by calling us at 800-7472008. Please read our prospectus carefully before investing. Investments are not FDIC insured or bank guaranteed and may lose value. First Eagle Funds are offered by FEF Distributors, LLC, a subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which provides advisory services. © 2023 First Eagle Investment Management, LLC. All rights reserved.