Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Newmont: Well Positioned For H2 2023

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
883 Followers

Summary

  • Newmont got approval from Australian authorities to acquire Newcrest Mining for $16.5 billion.
  • Newmont will issue 356 million shares to complete the acquisition, which will dilute its existing shareholders by 31%.
  • The new acquisition would increase Newmont’s annual gold production by 30%.
  • Gold prices have partially recovered and are currently trading at a higher level compared to last year.
Gold

Filograph

Thesis

While the Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) acquisition will dilute Newmont’s (NYSE:NEM) existing shareholders, I believe the upsides of this acquisition outweigh the dilution. The Newcrest addition would increase Newmont’s gold production by roughly 30%, which means that it will probably

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
883 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
SamHutchK
Today, 3:06 PM
Premium
Comments (27)
Can you please clarify if the dilution of 30% is already reflected in current NEM price or if it will drop 30% more after the acquisition? Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.