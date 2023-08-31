Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 31, 2023 1:30 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.3K Followers

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Dahlstrom - Director, IR

Jim Snee - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO

Jacinth Smiley - EVP, CFO

Deanna Brady - EVP- Retail

Conference Call Participants

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Tom Palmer - JP Morgan

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hormel Foods Corporation Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Dahlstrom. Please go ahead.

David Dahlstrom

Good morning. Welcome to the Hormel Foods Conference Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023. We released our results this morning before the market opened, around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. If you did not receive a copy of the release, you can find it on our website at hormelfoods.com under the Investors section.

On our call today is Jim Snee, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacinth Smiley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Deanna Brady, Executive Vice President of the Retail segment. Jim will review the company's third quarter results and give a perspective on our outlook for the balance of fiscal year 2023. Jacinth will then provide detailed financial results and further commentary on our outlook. Deanna will join Jim and Jacinth for the Q&A portion of the call.

The line will be open for questions following Jacinth's remarks. As a courtesy to the other analysts, please limit yourself to 1 question with 1 follow-up. If you have additional questions, you're welcome to get back into the queue. At the conclusion of this morning's call, a webcast replay will be posted to our investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.