Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Mondee Holdings

Aug. 31, 2023 2:41 PM ETMondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND)
HF Analyst profile picture
HF Analyst
290 Followers

Summary

  • Mondee Holdings has strong revenue momentum driven by improving travel patterns post-pandemic and the launch of an AI marketplace.
  • The company has shown solid growth in gross revenue and take rate, with expectations of strong growth in FY-2023.
  • Mondee is driving towards growing profitability, with improvements in margins and cost structure.
  • On the flip side, it also has negative EPS, high payment for interest expenses, negative shareholders' equity as well as unlevered free cash flow.

Summer"s a time for adventure

Dean Mitchell

Investment Thesis

Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ:MOND) has underperformed in 2023 and stock prices are down by about 33%. In this article, I have tried to evaluate the Pros and Cons of buying this stock at its current level. Based on

This article was written by

HF Analyst profile picture
HF Analyst
290 Followers
I prefer to write for Mid-cap stock as a good investment option. After all, they can produce better returns because they are quicker to act than large caps and more financially stable than small caps.TipRanks Rating : https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/hf-analyst

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.